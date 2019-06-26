Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European stocks fall for fourth day on Fed, trade anxiety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 12:27pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares eased in low volumes on Wednesday, pulled down by disappointment about U.S. Federal Reserve comments on interest rate cuts overnight as well as mixed signals from Washington on the Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% as it extended losses to a fourth day, on course to end a three week gaining streak fuelled by expectations of more monetary stimulus globally and hopes of a revival in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Real estate, healthcare and utilities led declines on Wednesday, while banks - which tend to benefit from higher interest rates - auto and energy stocks, outperformed.

Drugmakers Novartis and Roche fell 2% and 0.7% respectively, and weighed on Swiss shares which declined 0.6% amid a row over stock market equivalence between Switzerland and the European Union.

"It feels like there is a bit of a rotation in terms of what has been up in the run up to this weekend's event has started to fade and vice and versa," said Mark Taylor, sales trader at Mirabaud Securities in London.

The healthcare sector - a defensive play - gained around 5% over the last three weeks.

On the Sino-U.S. trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said U.S. and China were 90% through in making headway in resolving the trade dispute.

But President Trump later threatened to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between President's Donald Trump and Xi Jinping over the weekend.

"It's always been this last 10%....Now its a case of you'd rather see the actual event now that it's a just few days away, than listen to a continued barrage of rhetoric," Mirabaud's Taylor said.

The trade comments came after the Fed quashed market hopes for a 50 basis point cut in its key borrowing rate next month late on Tuesday.

European markets saw their biggest sell-off in more than two years in May, hit by a cocktail of concerns over trade tensions, the global economic cycle and Brexit, and are on course to reverse those losses, but traders say the mood is shaky.

"We're pleased that the macro has been stabilised thanks to central banks, but that doesn’t mean we are suddenly serene about putting our foot on the accelerator in equities," said Guillaume Lasserre, chief investment officer at Lyxor Asset Management.

On the day, German shares outperformed, thanks to a near 7% jump in Thyssenkrupp spurred by a report of a possible offer from Kone for the company's elevator business.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

By Susan Mathew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.04% 3442.95 Delayed Quote.15.13%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.31% 382.2 Delayed Quote.13.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:37pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Chip-maker Shares Lead Stock-market Gains After Micron Results
DJ
12:27pEUROPE : European stocks fall for fourth day on Fed, trade anxiety
RE
12:15pDollar gains on lower rate cut expectations, stocks flat
RE
12:11pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on Hopes for Trade Progress
DJ
11:50aDollar gains on lower rate cut expectations, stocks flat
RE
11:50aDollar gains on lower rate cut expectations, stocks flat
RE
10:36aTSX edges higher as gains in energy shares offset losses in mining stocks
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Notable inflows for US Technology Stocks
TI
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Real Estate Large & Mid Cap Stocks experienced significant flows
TI
10:00aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher on Hopes for U.S.-China Trade Progress
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise 3% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
2HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Equities Chief to Exit Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About