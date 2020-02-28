Log in
European stocks head for worst week since 2008 crisis

02/28/2020 | 05:23am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares slumped on Friday, on course for their biggest weekly decline since the financial crisis in 2008, as investors feared that the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China could trigger a global recession.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 fell 2.7%, deepening its slide into correction territory, a 10% decline from its recent peak, along with markets in the United States and Asia. The index is currently trading 12.7% below its all-time highs.

Miners, travel & leisure stocks and technology <.SX8P> were the biggest decliners, down more than 3%.

British Airways-owner IAG was the biggest decliner on the STOXX 600 after saying the coronavirus would hit earnings this year and the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak means it cannot say by how much.

Germany's BASF also warned that earnings could drop further this year as the fallout from the outbreak weigh on demand from its industrial customers. Its shares fell about 3%.

"The side-effects on services - principally tourism - might actually produce mini-recessions in some economies such as New Zealand, Italy and Thailand," Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies, wrote in a note.

"The major risk for companies and equity investors is via working capital problems as companies find it difficult to collect receivables or sell products."

Four more countries reported their first cases of coronavirus, pushing the number of countries outside China, the source of the outbreak, to 55. The death toll in Italy, Europe's worst-hit country, rose to 17 and the number of people infected rose by more than 200 to 655.

The World Health Organization warned that the virus has pandemic potential on Thursday, and ratings agency Moody's said a pandemic would trigger global and U.S. recessions in the first half of the year.

In a busy day for corporate earnings, Munich Re fell 5% after fourth-quarter profit fell on major losses from natural catastrophes and other claims.

Thyssenkrupp dropped 4%, even as it announced the sale of its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven and Germany's RAG foundation for 17.2 billion euros (£14.4 billion).

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -2.75% 53.62 Delayed Quote.-17.09%
EURO STOXX 50 -2.86% 3331.36 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -8.23% 479.1 Delayed Quote.-17.54%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -5.44% 232.3 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -3.75% 376.02 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.01% 8.828 Delayed Quote.-23.89%
