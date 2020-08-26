Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks nudge higher as stimulus hopes outweigh virus woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 03:34am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in FrankfurtS

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as hopes of additional stimulus for Germany and France outweighed worries about rising cases of COVID-19 across the continent.

The German DAX rose 0.3% after coalition parties agreed to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the additional measures could cost Germany 10 billion euros ($11.81 billion).

Neighbouring France is also set to present its economic recovery plan on September 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. Paris-listed shares were flat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% but held back fears after two European patients, confirmed to have been re-infected with COVID-19, raised concerns about people's immunity to the virus.

Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta jumped 14.1% after it reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.26% 13094.71 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
ELEKTA AB 11.63% 107.6 Delayed Quote.-21.93%
EURO STOXX 50 0.23% 3336.7 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.20% 370.47 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.20% 813.58 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
03:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Provident Financial lifts UK mid-caps, FTSE 100 slips
RE
03:34aEUROPE : European stocks nudge higher as stimulus hopes outweigh virus woes
RE
08/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Apple hurts Dow amid Wall Street's record run
RE
08/25S&P Edges Higher to Record Close
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October without aid, workforce shrinkin..
3ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN N : continues strong profitable growth in H1 2020 and reconfirms 2020 full-year revenue out..
4SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : Salesforce Raises Outlook For Year -- WSJ
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group