News : Markets
European stocks open higher after Asia bounce

07/03/2020 | 03:47am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares opened higher on Friday after upbeat China data fuelled a bounce in Asian markets, but another record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases checked overall investor optimism.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to hover near its strongest level in three weeks, but trading volumes were thinned by a U.S. holiday.

Technology stocks <.SX8P> led the gains, rising 0.8%, while insurers and banks <.SX7P> were the biggest decliners.

The benchmark index was headed for a modest weekly gain after a batch of strong data pointed to a recovery from the coronavirus crisis, but the United States set a new daily global record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, driving many U.S. states to delay reopening plans.

Germany's Delivery Hero jumped 4.1% after the takeaway food company said its order growth nearly doubled in the second quarter.

UK retailer Next fell 3.0% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell", while AB Foods slipped 1.3% after the U.S. bank downgraded its stock to "neutral".

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -1.12% 2025.635 Delayed Quote.-21.25%
DELIVERY HERO SE 5.00% 103 Delayed Quote.38.89%
EURO STOXX 50 0.03% 3323.27 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
NEXT PLC -2.26% 4924.79 Delayed Quote.-28.33%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.07% 368.68 Delayed Quote.-13.14%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.08% 807.34 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.09% 197.4 Delayed Quote.-14.15%
