Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks pause as virus worries offset rebound hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:49am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European stocks paused on Friday after gains through the week as another record surge in U.S. coronavirus cases dulled optimism from a brisk recovery in China's services sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was largely flat after opening marginally higher, with trading volumes thinned by a U.S. market holiday.

Technology stocks <.SX8P> led the gains, rising 0.7%, while banks <.SX7P>, insurers and oil & gas fell after a strong rally in the previous session.

The benchmark index was headed for a 2.8% weekly gain as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and a series of strong data pointed to a global economic recovery from the health crisis.

But investors are skeptical of further gains in equities as the United States set a new daily global record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, driving several U.S. states to delay their reopening plans.

"The fear of another big(ger) drop in equity prices continues to haunt financial markets. The opportunity to engage in European assets also seems a bit limited," Thomas Flury, head of FX Strategies at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote to clients.

"For this, clearer signs of a recovery in international trade should be visible. The data on this is constructive, but not surprising to the upside."

A private survey showed that China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June as the easing of lockdown measures revived consumer demand, though companies continued to shed jobs.

Paris's blue-chip CAC 40 slipped 0.3% as French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned ahead of a government reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron designed to win back disillusioned voters ahead of a possible re-election bid.

Among individual movers, Germany's Delivery Hero jumped 5.5% after the takeaway food company said its order growth nearly doubled in the second quarter.

France's utility firm EDF rose 4.8% after it revised upwards its 2020 nuclear output target.

UK retailer Next fell 2.5% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell", while Primark-owner AB Foods slipped 1.3% after the U.S. bank downgraded its stock to "neutral".

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC -0.93% 2027 Delayed Quote.-21.25%
CAC 40 -0.96% 5001.93 Real-time Quote.-15.53%
DELIVERY HERO SE 6.12% 103.9 Delayed Quote.38.89%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 3.57% 8.754 Real-time Quote.-14.87%
ENGIE 0.18% 11.395 Real-time Quote.-21.04%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.49% 3303 Delayed Quote.-11.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.63% 42.4 Delayed Quote.-36.24%
NEXT PLC -2.56% 4901 Delayed Quote.-28.33%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.47% 366.5 Delayed Quote.-11.43%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.47% 802.57 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.09% 197.4 Delayed Quote.-14.15%
UBS GROUP AG -0.45% 11.045 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
WTI -0.68% 39.945 Delayed Quote.-35.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:39aEuropean Stocks Waver With U.S. Markets Shut
DJ
04:49aEUROPE : European stocks pause as virus worries offset rebound hopes
RE
02:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Falls Short on Race Despite Pledges -- WSJ
DJ
07/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Week Higher After Jobs Report
DJ
07/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Week Higher After Jobs Report
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : GM's China sales drop 5% in second quarter, underperforms industry recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group