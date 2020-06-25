Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks rebound as Germany outperforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:32am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European stocks swung to positive territory on Thursday, with a jump in shares of Lufthansa and Bayer helping Germany outperform as investors weighed the economic risks of a number of upturns in coronavirus infections.

After falling as much as 1.2% earlier in the session, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.3%, led higher by automakers, utilities <.SX6P> and healthcare companies.

Germany's DAX gained 0.8%, boosted by a 1% rise in Bayer AG after it agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely used weedkiller, Roundup, caused cancer.

Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW rose between 1.6% and 3%, also helping the auto-heavy DAX.

The top gainer on the STOXX 600 was Lufthansa, which surged 15.1% after its top shareholder dropped his objections to a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout for the German airline.

"Germany has definitely been a bright spot in terms of recovery. I think that the depth of the recession is probably shallower than initially anticipated," said Roger Jones, head of equities at London & Capital.

"In terms of getting back to normal, the big question is what the job numbers will be. That's a crucial point."

Markets were weighed down earlier this week by a surge in the number of coronavirus cases globally, prospects of a fresh trade tussle between the United States and the European Union and worrying forecast for global economy.

After upbeat June business activity readings for the euro zone, data released on Thursday showed a gauge of German consumer morale improved heading into July.

Among other individual movers, budget airline easyJet fell 5.5% after it raised about 419 million pounds through a share placement to help bolster its finances.

German payments company Wirecard slumped 12.7% as it said it was filing to open insolvency proceedings after disclosing a $2.1 billion (£1.7 billion) financial hole in its accounts.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.59% 68.93 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
BMW AG 0.85% 56.69 Delayed Quote.-23.19%
DAIMLER AG 2.21% 35.595 Delayed Quote.-29.42%
DAX 0.45% 12151.84 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 13.53% 10.165 Delayed Quote.-45.41%
EASYJET PLC -5.51% 698.8 Delayed Quote.-48.05%
EURO STOXX 50 0.18% 3202.15 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.20% 357.92 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.21% 783.19 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.21% 132.52 Delayed Quote.-26.45%
WIRECARD AG -69.92% 3.7 Delayed Quote.-88.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:32aEUROPE : European stocks rebound as Germany outperforms
RE
05:23aU.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims Data
DJ
06/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge -- Update
DJ
06/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : collapses owing creditors $4 billion
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group