Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European stocks recover after ECB disappointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 03:42am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks were in recovery mode on Friday after a cautious message from the European Central Bank hit investors' appetite for risk in the previous session, with traders eyeing a U.S. jobs report and U.S. trade tussles with Mexico for fresh direction.

Automakers climbed on a report that U.S. President Donald Trump could delay the tariffs he had threatened to put on Mexican goods as soon as this coming Monday, while French drugmaker Sanofi gained on its appointment of a new chief executive.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% by 0717 GMT, on track for its best weekly performance in two months. France's CAC 40 outperformed its euro-peers with a 0.9%, helped by French pharma giant Sanofi.

Investors have largely favoured defensive sectors such as utilities and healthcare in a week that has seen stock markets globally gain despite uncertainties over trade and monetary policy.

Signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rate cuts are on the cards have been at the heart of those moves, and monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday are likely to set the tone for the next week.

In fresh evidence that the trade friction and uncertainty over Britain's chaotic Brexit process were taking a toll, data showed German industrial output fell more than expected in April.

However, the broader recovery in the region helped Germany's DAX rise 0.6%.

Sanofi gained 3.1% after appointing Paul Hudson, a top executive at its Swiss rival Novartis, as its chief executive officer.

Carmakers and suppliers gained 0.5% and the energy sector outperformed with oil majors Total and BP PLC up about 1% as crude prices jumped.

The recovery in oil prices, however, took a toll on airline stocks, with Air France, EasyJet plc and Lufthansa down between 0.2% and 0.9%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -0.79% 8.09 Real-time Quote.-14.01%
BP PLC 2.01% 554.3 Delayed Quote.9.59%
CAC 40 1.21% 5341.7 Real-time Quote.11.87%
DAX 0.55% 12020.13 Delayed Quote.13.20%
EASYJET -0.39% 906.84 Delayed Quote.-17.61%
EURO STOXX 50 0.84% 3366.2 Delayed Quote.11.28%
LUFTHANSA GROUP 0.03% 17.505 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.70% 376.62 Delayed Quote.10.79%
TOTAL 1.25% 47.83 Real-time Quote.1.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:26aGlobal Stocks Advance Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
03:42aEUROPE : European stocks recover after ECB disappointment
RE
03:32aFTSE 100 heads for fifth day of gains
RE
06/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise On Hopes Of U.S.-Mexico Deal To Avert Tariffs
DJ
06/06Stocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay
RE
06/06World stocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay
RE
06/06Stocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay
RE
06/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains on Dovish Central-Bank Signals
DJ
06/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains on Dovish Central-Bank Signals
DJ
06/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Longest Win Streak Since March Amid Report Of Delayed Mexican Tariffs
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About