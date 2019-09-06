Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European stocks rise on China stimulus despite weak U.S., German data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 01:09pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European markets extended gains for a third day on Friday, as China's move to boost bank lending outweighed data showing slower-than-expected U.S. job growth and a fall in German industrial output.

In a strong week for European stocks after what investors saw as a positive turn of political events in Britain, Italy and Hong Kong as well as signals on resumption of U.S.-China trade talks, the benchmark STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 1.7% for the week, its third weekly gain in a row.

Shares in trade-sensitive chemical <.SX4P> and industrial <.SXNP> companies were the biggest percentage gainers on the STOXX index after China's central bank said it was cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, boosting liquidity to shore up the slowing economy.

Hopes of stimulus for major economies, hurt by a bruising trade war between the United States and China, have encouraged investors to take risk despite lingering worries about a recession.

Mixed jobs data from the world's largest economy, which showed U.S. hiring slowed more than expected in August although wage gains picked up, did little to change traders' bets on two more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

"European markets were trading higher before the jobs data came out and reacted just slightly lower to that," said Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index in London.

"The China news clearly had a positive effect on risk appetite, but it's quite in-line with well-telegraphed intent from Beijing to provide stimulus to stabilise growth."

Also feeding into the market are expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates when it meets next week, and point to possible further moves to head off a broader downturn.

Fresh data on Friday showed an unexpected fall in German industrial output in July, adding to signs that manufacturers in Europe's biggest economy are struggling.

Germany's DAX <.GDAXI>, however, was the outperformer on Friday with a 0.5% rise, helped by Thyssenkrupp AG which jumped 5% to a two-month high after Finland's Kone said it and a private equity partner would bid for the elevator business.

Auto shares <.SXAP>, despite cutting some gains on news of U.S. probe against four automakers, notched their biggest weekly gain since early April.

Shares of BMW AG and Volkswagen AG closed nearly flat after reports the U.S. Justice Department was investigating a decision of the automakers to reach a voluntary agreement with California to adopt state emissions standards violated antitrust law.

Norway's Telenor fell 3.4% after it scrapped a plan to create a telecoms joint venture with Malaysia's Axiata Group.

Europe's energy index <.SXEP> was at the bottom of the STOXX 600 as oil prices fell more than 1% amid worries about U.S.-China trade tensions. [O/R]

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
BMW AG 0.00% 62.32 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
DAX 0.54% 12191.73 Delayed Quote.14.85%
EURO STOXX 50 0.30% 3495.19 Delayed Quote.13.97%
KONE 2.36% 55.44 Delayed Quote.30.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.32% 387.14 Delayed Quote.12.49%
TELENOR -3.43% 179.05 Delayed Quote.10.69%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 4.67% 12.225 Delayed Quote.-22.03%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.29% 150.4 Delayed Quote.8.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Jobs Report
DJ
01:46pWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Another recent inversion could provide support for stocks
RE
01:09pEUROPE : European stocks rise on China stimulus despite weak U.S., German data
RE
12:56pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China stimulus plan lifts FTSE 100; G4S boosts mid-caps
RE
12:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up After Jobs Report
DJ
12:12pHigh-flying IPO stocks sell off after quarterly results
RE
11:46aHigh-flying IPO stocks sell off after quarterly results
RE
11:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Up After Jobs Report
DJ
11:26aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Advance Cautiously After Jobs Numbers Disappoint, Chances Of Rate Cut Rise
DJ
10:35aOil stocks drag TSX lower, strong jobs data dampens rate cut hopes
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2SILVER : SILVER : U.S. hiring slows; wages, hours offer silver lining
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
5Telenav says contract with GM intact after automaker signs Google deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group