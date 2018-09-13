Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European stocks rise on new trade talks; ECB, BoE decisions approach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:47am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A trader sits in front of the computer screens at his desk at the Frankfurt stock exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday as investors traded hesitantly before European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings, while trade-sensitive autos and mining shares gained on news of new talks between the U.S. and China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> rose 0.2 percent by 0722 GMT, with Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> up 0.3 percent.

Mining shares <.SXPP> climbed 0.9 percent and autos <.SXAP> rose 0.7 percent, the best-performing sectors, after U.S. officials invited China to new trade talks, which the Chinese foreign ministry welcomed.

Investors were waiting for decisions from the ECB and the BoE, particularly for any details on the ECB’s plans to halve its asset purchases and – from the BoE – any comments on Brexit negotiations.

Dealmaking and results led to some strong stock moves. French bank Natixis gained 4.9 percent to top the STOXX after it decided to sell several specialized finance businesses to its parent, BPCE, and use part of the 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in proceeds for acquisitions.

Commerzbank shares topped the DAX, rising 2.1 percent, after news Deutsche Bank was considering an overhaul to loosen the bond between its retail and investment banks, making it easier to merge some or all of the group with rival lenders.

Electrical components supplier Rubis fell as much as 14 percent after reporting disappointing first-half profit. German meal delivery firm Delivery Hero also suffered a 4.3 percent drop after its first-half results.

French tyre maker Michelin rose 2.3 percent after it confirmed its 2018 financial outlook, saying signs of growth in Europe and North America would offset a slowdown in China.

Among UK stocks, Morrisons fell 1.9 percent despite forecast-beating profits for the first half.

Small-cap Debenhams tumbled 6.8 percent after Sports Direct ruled out a bid for the department store operator.

Adyen shares fell 8.7 percent after the company placed 2.46 billion shares.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADYEN -9.60% 669.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
COMMERZBANK 2.69% 8.77 Delayed Quote.-31.71%
DAX 0.33% 12074.05 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
DEBENHAMS PLC -5.00% 12.73 Delayed Quote.-61.44%
DELIVERY HERO -5.51% 43.88 Delayed Quote.40.85%
EURO STOXX 50 0.35% 3338.57 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
MICHELIN 3.59% 102.4 Real-time Quote.-17.19%
NATIXIS 4.71% 6.042 Real-time Quote.-12.43%
RUBIS -7.62% 47.16 Real-time Quote.-14.29%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.25% 378.1 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS -0.52% 264 Delayed Quote.20.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:47aEUROPE : European stocks rise on new trade talks; ECB, BoE decisions approach
RE
03:40aTrade war takes a heavy toll on Chinese stocks, and investors
RE
03:21aHopes of a Revival in Trade Talks Lift Stocks in Hong Kong
DJ
09/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Finally Pick Up, Race To Gains
DJ
09/12Unilever to Be Forced From U.K.'s FTSE-100 -- Update
DJ
09/12ADRs End Higher; British American Tobacco, Alibaba and BRF Actively
DJ
09/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Inches Higher
DJ
09/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 end up slightly after trade talk news; Apple slips
RE
09/12Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
RE
09/12Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
4COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV : COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS METHYLENE BLUE MMX REGULATORY UPDATE: Type A Meeting outcome ..
5NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA : Newron reports half-year 2018 results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.