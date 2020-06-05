Log in
European stocks set for strong finish to week, banks sizzle after ECB

06/05/2020 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) news conference in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European shares resumed their rally on Friday as a bumper stimulus from the European Central Bank fuelled hopes of a faster economic recovery, putting the main benchmarks on course for their best week in two months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.3%, led by a 3.3% jump in bank stocks <.SX7P>, while insurers, automakers and travel stocks gained nearly 3%.

Global equity markets have climbed strongly this week, with Wall Street indexes nearing record levels as investors focussed on re-opening of economies, progress in development of a COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus actions.

Europe's STOXX 600 is about 15% below all-time highs, but has recovered more than 37% from its March lows, with investors moving into more economically sensitive cyclical sectors.

The benchmark index is on course to post a 5.9% gain this week, its best showing since April 10.

The euro zone banks index <.SX7E> climbed 4.1%, led by Spanish banks, benefiting from gains on their sovereign bond holdings. Investors have warmed up to peripheral euro zone debt this week after Thursday's bigger-than-expected expansion of ECB's pandemic-linked stimulus package.

Shares in Banco de Sabadell jumped 7.9%, while France's Societe Generale and Germany's Commerzbank gained 7% and 6.4%.

"Much pessimism remains priced into eurozone financial assets but the ECB continues to provide a material level of support," said Raymond James' European strategist Chris Bailey. "Signs of recent eurozone government coordination efforts can only help positively augment this."

British Airways owner-IAG topped gains on the STOXX 600 with a 11% jump, while shares in easyJet, Lufthansa and Air France gained between 3% and 6.2%.

Airbus gained 6.6% after Australia's Qantas announced plans to reactivate plans to order airplanes.

German fashion house Hugo Boss jumped 6.9% after it confirmed ongoing talks for a new chief executive officer with Daniel Grieder, former head of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe.

German property group Deutsche Wohnen gained 2.3% after a report of its entry into the blue-chip DAX index to replace Lufthansa.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 13.09% 5.592 Real-time Quote.-50.12%
AIRBUS SE 5.42% 76.01 Real-time Quote.-44.83%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. 0.22% 0.3218 End-of-day quote.-69.06%
COMMERZBANK AG 6.47% 4.234 Delayed Quote.-27.99%
DAX 1.40% 12626.27 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 6.07% 10.94 Delayed Quote.-37.20%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 1.11% 42.85 Delayed Quote.16.53%
EASYJET PLC 8.14% 901.198 Delayed Quote.-41.52%
EURO STOXX 50 1.91% 3326.05 Delayed Quote.-12.91%
HUGO BOSS 6.81% 29.18 Delayed Quote.-36.89%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 11.00% 319.897 Delayed Quote.-53.89%
PVH CORPORATION 3.85% 57.13 Delayed Quote.-45.67%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 7.16% 4.49 End-of-day quote.-36.85%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 7.82% 16.462 Real-time Quote.-50.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.11% 370.42 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.12% 809.34 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
