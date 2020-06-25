Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks tumble on concerns over recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 03:34am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares fell again on Thursday on dimming prospects for a recovery in the global economy, but shares in Lufthansa soared after a major shareholder agreed to endorse a 9-billion-euro state bailout.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.1% by 0717 GMT, led lower by travel & leisure, bank <.SX7P> and oil & gas stocks.

A surge in the number of coronavirus cases globally, prospects of a fresh trade tussle between the United States and the European Union and worrying forecast for global economy this year pushed the STOXX 600 to its lowest since June 15.

Among gainers, Lufthansa rose 11% after billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele, who owns a 15.5% stake, told a local newspaper he would endorse the rescue.

Bayer AG inched 0.3% higher after it agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.79% 70.44 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 11.23% 10 Delayed Quote.-45.41%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.87% 3165.67 Delayed Quote.-11.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.01% 39.48 Delayed Quote.-34.88%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.77% 354.2 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.76% 775.05 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
WTI -2.22% 37.12 Delayed Quote.-33.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
03:34aEUROPE : European stocks tumble on concerns over recovery
RE
02:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices extend losses on U.S. stock build, virus fears
RE
12:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices extend losses on U.S. stock build, virus fears
RE
12:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices extend losses on U.S. stock build, virus fears
RE
06/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge -- Update
DJ
06/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON TO BUILD NEW FACILITIES IN AUSTRALIA AS ONLINE DEMAND SURGES: AFR
4ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20
5EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB : EVOLUTION GAMING : extends Rush Street relationship with First Person games for Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group