Europris : opens new store in Meråker

Fredrikstad, 13 June 2019: Europris (OSE: EPR) opened a new store today in Meråker in Trøndelag county. This brings the company's extensive network of stores to 263.

Europris has opened five stores so far this year. The company has a robust pipeline of new stores for 2019 and beyond, with one additional store in 2019 (six for the year in total).

"I'm always excited about new store openings," says CEO Pål Wibe. "We're delighted to open a store in Meråker which is packed with everything needed for the summer season, as well as providing customers with everyday low prices, convenience and enjoyable shopping experiences."

Europris' nationwide network of 263 stores covers every Norwegian county. In 2018, the company also launched online shopping, which will make it possible to extend the offering of good-value products across multiple categories.

The physical stores will continue to be the main Europris channel for the foreseeable future. The group's growth strategy remains unchanged, and its expansion in discount variety retailing will continue through both physical stores and the online channel.

