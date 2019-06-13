Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Europris : opens new store in Meråker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:14am EDT

Fredrikstad, 13 June 2019: Europris (OSE: EPR) opened a new store today in Meråker in Trøndelag county. This brings the company's extensive network of stores to 263.

Europris has opened five stores so far this year. The company has a robust pipeline of new stores for 2019 and beyond, with one additional store in 2019 (six for the year in total).

"I'm always excited about new store openings," says CEO Pål Wibe. "We're delighted to open a store in Meråker which is packed with everything needed for the summer season, as well as providing customers with everyday low prices, convenience and enjoyable shopping experiences."

Europris' nationwide network of 263 stores covers every Norwegian county. In 2018, the company also launched online shopping, which will make it possible to extend the offering of good-value products across multiple categories.

The physical stores will continue to be the main Europris channel for the foreseeable future. The group's growth strategy remains unchanged, and its expansion in discount variety retailing will continue through both physical stores and the online channel.

For further information, please contact:

Trine Engløkken, IR manager

Telephone: +47 940 50 937

E-mail: ir@europris.no

Click herefor more information

Disclaimer

Europris ASA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 07:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:34aBANK OF AMERICA : Fwp
PU
03:34aPURETECH HEALTH : Follica Announces Positive Interim Data and Progression to Pivotal Study in Male Androgenetic Alopecia
PU
03:34aILIAD : Free Fiber available on the Berry Fibre Optique Public Initiative Network ("PIN")
PU
03:34aGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : 4
PU
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:30aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:29aUBS SME BAROMETER : Turnaround or flash in the pan?
PU
03:29aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference Presentation
PU
03:29aVOLEX : British cable maker Volex moves some production out of China
RE
03:29aVERA'S FIRST ASSIGNMENT : Volvo Trucks presents an autonomous transport between a logistics centre and port
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
4CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
5Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About