Eurosport Signs an Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership Deal with Outbrain, Which Includes Outbrain's Smartfeed and Video Technology

Outbrain,
the world’s leading native advertising platform, announced today it has
signed a pan-regional deal with Eurosport, the number one destination
for sports fans. The agreement spans 13 markets globally, including the
UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia, and Australia, and will be
powered by Outbrain’s innovative Smartfeed technology.
Smartfeed provides a content discovery feed that allows publishers to
customise the user experience, improving both engagement and revenue. It
is designed for a range of content from promoted articles to editorial
pieces to videos, and functions across all devices including desktop,
mobile, and apps.
Eurosport will also utilise Outbrain’s Amplify platform to promote their
own videos. Earlier this year, Outbrain released Focus, a click-to-watch
video experience built for engagement and performance, and tailored for
high quality and long form video content. Focus consistently results in
higher click-through and completion rates, which makes it ideally suited
to grow Eurosport’s following on its own video platform, the Eurosport
Player.
“We are very excited about this partnership with Eurosport. Our aim at
Outbrain is to provide smart and flexible technology that drives
personalised content recommendations while optimising revenue. Smartfeed
has already resulted in a 60% average increase in organic CTR and a 40%
average increase in publisher revenue. Our deal with Eurosport also
includes Native video, which makes Smartfeed even more effective. We
look forward to building a strong partnership together.” said Stephanie
Himoff, Managing Director of Northern Europe.
“Outbrain’s Smartfeed and Amplify technology is great for us.” said
David Fisher, VP of Digital Ads at Eurosport. “We want to leverage
Outbrain’s platforms to grow our fan base and surface our own video
content in a prominent manner, as well as driving significant
monetisation. We are really looking forward to working with Outbrain.”
In addition, this partnership with Eurosport furthers Outbrain’s reach
by tapping into key audiences globally. Eurosport has locally managed
sports sites in France, Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, and Russia; and
Eurosport.com alone sees 42 million visitors monthly to its site.
About Outbrain
Founded in 2006, Outbrain's mission is to create the most meaningful and
trustworthy online discovery feeds connecting a person, channel and
marketer. Outbrain’s native advertising technology powers the news,
product & information feeds of the world’s most recognized publishers
and channels including MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian,
and Sky News. Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 15
cities worldwide. Learn more at outbrain.com
or follow us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
or Instagram.
About Eurosport
Eurosport is the number one sport destination in Europe, fuelling the
passion of fans and connecting them with the greatest sports events in
the world. As the Home of the Olympic Games in Europe, Eurosport
delivered the ultimate Games experience for PyeongChang 2018 reaching
both record linear and digital viewership across localized Eurosport
services. Firmly established as the Home of Cycling, Grand Slam Tennis
and Winter Sport, Eurosport channels – Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 – reach
242 million cumulative subscribers across 75 countries in Europe, Asia
Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Eurosport.com is Europe’s No 1
online sports news website with an average of 42 million unique users
per month and, along with the Eurosport app (available on iOS and
Android), the only place to watch Eurosport anytime online, on mobile
and on tablet devices. Eurosport Events specializes in the management
and promotion of international sporting events. More information is
available by visiting corporate.eurosport.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005100/en/