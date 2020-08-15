Log in
Eurotunnel : Brings Them Home

08/15/2020

Regulatory News:

With British holidaymakers rushing to beat the 04:00 deadline to return to the UK on Saturday morning, before new quarantine measures were introduced on travel from France, Eurotunnel brought them home.

On one of the busiest days of the year for holiday traffic, Eurotunnel pulled out all the stops to help get even more customers than usual back on time. The Le Shuttle Passenger Service carried almost 30% more leisure traffic yesterday than its initial forecast, adding 22 extra departures to the peak summer timetable carrying over 30,000 passengers.

Additional staff were also on hand to speed customers through the terminal and onto the Shuttles, helping Eurotunnel to carry 11,600 vehicles back in time.

Customers travelled in complete safety, fully isolated and socially distanced from other travellers and staff as they stayed in comfort of their own vehicles during the 35-minute crossing.

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink said: “This was a fantastic team effort. Our customers needed us to deliver and our staff stood up to the challenge calmly and professionally. With this level of performance, at an already peak travel moment, Eurotunnel has shown, once again, that it is the customers’ favourite way to cross the Channel.”


© Business Wire 2020
