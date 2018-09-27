Log in
Eurozone Bank Lending Picked Up in August -ECB

09/27/2018 | 10:37am CEST

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--Eurozone bank lending picked up in August, a trend which should underpin corporate investments in the region.

The European Central Bank said Thursday that lending to nonfinancial corporations grew at an annual rate of 4.2% after 4.0% growth in July, the fastest pace since May 2009.

The eurozone economy is heavily dependent on the availability of funding, and economists watch lending data as an indicator of economic health.

Lending to eurozone households remained robust, too. Lending in the sector grew at an annual rate of 3.1% in August, after 3.0% growth in July.

But despite a noticeable recovery in bank lending from the 2014 trough, lending rates have remained well below pre-crisis levels. In 2007 and in the first half of 2008, bank lending to businesses was running at rates well above 12%.

The ECB's key indicator of the money supply, however, came in weaker than expected, with the annual growth rate of M3 easing to 3.5% from 4.0% in July. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a rate of 3.8%.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

