Eurozone Consumer Gloom Deepens

04/22/2020 | 10:53am EDT

By Paul Hannon

Consumers across the eurozone suffered the largest loss of confidence since records began during April, as the death toll from the new coronavirus mounted along with the economic cost of battling the outbreak.

The European Commission Wednesday said that its measure of household sentiment plummeted to minus 22.7 from minus 11.6 in March. That was the largest drop from one month to the next since the series began in 1985, and more than twice the previous record decline which occurred in March.

Europeans have been more pessimistic, but rarely. The measure now stands at its lowest level since March 2009 when the scale of the recession that followed the global financial crisis was becoming clear.

The sharp drop in confidence will reinforce economists' expectations that the second quarter is likely to see a very sharp fall in economic output. Pessimistic consumers who fear for their jobs tend to restrain their spending.

Some countries--notably Germany--have begun to ease their restrictions, and others might announce similar moves over coming weeks, likely providing support to sentiment.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

