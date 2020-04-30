Eurozone Economy Suffers Record Contraction, Steeper Than U.S. -- Update

By Paul Hannon

The eurozone economy shrank at the fastest pace on record during the first three months of this year, contracting more sharply than the U.S. during the same period, as lockdowns imposed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus brought much business activity to a standstill.

The European Union's statistics agency Friday said that across the 19 countries that use the euro, gross domestic product was 3.8% lower than in the final three months of 2019.

On an annualized basis, the economy shrank 14.4%, exceeding the 4.8% contraction in the U.S. economy over the same period. That largely reflects the fact that Europe's lockdowns started earlier and have been more widespread.

That was the largest drop in that measure of the goods and services produced in the economy since records began in 1995, exceeding the quarter-to-quarter declines in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Moreover, a sharp divergence in the size of the contraction between the region's north and south signals what could be longer-term stresses within the bloc.

"Europe is experiencing an economic shock without precedent in modern times," said Paolo Gentiloni, the official responsible for economic policy at the European Commission.

The French economy was among the hardest hit by a nationwide lockdown announced in mid-March. The 21% annualized contraction recorded in the first quarter was the largest since records began in 1949, exceeding the decline in output during the second quarter of 1968, when large parts of the economy were shut down through a combination of factory strikes and student protests.

But economists expect to see an even sharper fall during the second quarter. With restrictions due to ease from May 11, a larger chunk of second-quarter output will be lost to the lockdown than in the first quarter. While some restrictions have already been eased in parts of the eurozone, the currency area is also likely to see a larger contraction in the three months through June.

Some rebound in activity is expected in the second half of the year, but economists no longer expect all of the output lost in the first six months to be quickly recovered. One unknown is how rapidly consumers will return to normal patterns of behavior after the restrictions have been lifted.

"Fear of renewed outbreaks could make households more cautious," said Olivier Vigna, an economist at HSBC.

There were some signs that the eurozone's northern members have suffered more modest declines in output than their southern counterparts. Austria reported an annualized decline of 9.6%, while Italy's GDP fell by 17.6% and Spain's by 19.2%. Germany isn't scheduled to release its estimate for growth until mid-May, but economists estimate its contraction was closer to Austria's than Spain's.

That widening economic divide poses a challenge to the long-term viability of the euro, since it feeds political tensions over how and whether to share the burden of paying for the fallout of the pandemic.

European governments have accepted that large economic contractions are a price they have to pay to combat the viral outbreak. But they have launched a series of programs designed to limit the longer-term damage to economic growth. They include loan guarantees to help keep businesses afloat even as their revenues dry up, and schemes that cover wage bills for furloughed workers as long as companies keep those employees on the books.

Eurostat on Thursday said 197,000 workers lost their jobs across the eurozone during March, pushing the unemployment rate up to 7.4% from 7.3%. The equivalent measure of joblessness for the U.S. rose to 4.4% from 3.5% during that month.

That suggests the furlough pay schemes are working. Many are modeled on Germany's "Kurzarbeit" program, under which the government sends cash directly to businesses so they can continue to pay employees.

Germany's labor agency Thursday estimated that the program could soon help pay the wages of 10.1 million workers, three times the numbers supported in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

"The corona pandemic will lead to the worst recession in postwar history in Germany," said Detlef Scheele, the agency's chairman. "That is putting the labor market under severe.

--Tom Fairless in Frankfurt contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com