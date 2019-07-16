Eurozone Exports Rebounded in May

By Paul Hannon



Exports of goods from the eurozone rebounded in May as imports declined, a fresh indication that the currency area's economy is holding up in the face of global trade tensions.

Sales of goods to other parts of the world have been key to the eurozone economy's fortunes over recent years, pushing growth to a decade high in 2017 as overseas demand boomed, and dragging it into a sharp slowdown in 2018 as foreign appetite cooled.

Exports recovered slightly in the first three months of the year, contributing to a pickup in economic growth. A sharp fall in April fueled concerns that the currency area's economy was once again being held back by weak overseas purchases, but the May rebound will ease those fears.

The European Union's statistics agency Tuesday said that, adjusted for seasonal variations, exports of goods were 1.4% higher in May than in April, while imports were 1% lower. As a result, the eurozone's trade surplus widened to 20.2 billion euros ($22.76 billion) from EUR15.7 billion.

The figures are consistent with data on factory output released Friday, which recorded a jump in May that was led by France.

Without seasonal adjustments, the May trade surplus stood at EUR23.0 billion, compared with EUR16.9 billion a year earlier.

The European Central Bank has cited the impact of continued trade tensions between the U.S. and China as a possible drag on growth in 2019. Policy makers have signaled that they stand ready to cut their key interest rate or restart their bond purchases if there are signs that weakness in the manufacturing sector, which is reliant on exports, is dragging down the rest of the economy.

However, Europe's exports to China were 11.1% higher in the first five months of the year than they were in the same period of 2018, although its trade deficit with that country widened as imports rose at a similar rate. With exports to and imports from the U.S. rising at roughly the same pace, the European Union's trade surplus with the world's largest economy widened slightly, having hit a record high in 2018.

