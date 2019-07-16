Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eurozone Exports Rebounded in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:15am EDT

By Paul Hannon

Exports of goods from the eurozone rebounded in May as imports declined, a fresh indication that the currency area's economy is holding up in the face of global trade tensions.

Sales of goods to other parts of the world have been key to the eurozone economy's fortunes over recent years, pushing growth to a decade high in 2017 as overseas demand boomed, and dragging it into a sharp slowdown in 2018 as foreign appetite cooled.

Exports recovered slightly in the first three months of the year, contributing to a pickup in economic growth. A sharp fall in April fueled concerns that the currency area's economy was once again being held back by weak overseas purchases, but the May rebound will ease those fears.

The European Union's statistics agency Tuesday said that, adjusted for seasonal variations, exports of goods were 1.4% higher in May than in April, while imports were 1% lower. As a result, the eurozone's trade surplus widened to 20.2 billion euros ($22.76 billion) from EUR15.7 billion.

The figures are consistent with data on factory output released Friday, which recorded a jump in May that was led by France.

Without seasonal adjustments, the May trade surplus stood at EUR23.0 billion, compared with EUR16.9 billion a year earlier.

The European Central Bank has cited the impact of continued trade tensions between the U.S. and China as a possible drag on growth in 2019. Policy makers have signaled that they stand ready to cut their key interest rate or restart their bond purchases if there are signs that weakness in the manufacturing sector, which is reliant on exports, is dragging down the rest of the economy.

However, Europe's exports to China were 11.1% higher in the first five months of the year than they were in the same period of 2018, although its trade deficit with that country widened as imports rose at a similar rate. With exports to and imports from the U.S. rising at roughly the same pace, the European Union's trade surplus with the world's largest economy widened slightly, having hit a record high in 2018.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aOlder Employees Breathe New Life Into Europe's Labor Market
DJ
05:44aUK pay growth strongest since 2008, but jobs boom slows
RE
05:43aGerman investor morale darkens on trade disputes, Iran tensions
RE
05:29aOil steadies as U.S. supply concerns ease, Iran tension unresolved
RE
05:27aOil steadies as U.S. supply concerns ease, Iran tension unresolved
RE
05:23aKenyan shilling weakens amid excess liquidity
RE
05:22aJapan trade minister blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting
RE
05:20aWorld stocks mark time ahead of U.S. data, earnings
RE
05:20aWorld stocks mark time ahead of U.S. data, earnings
RE
05:19aChina says Trump 'misleading' people linking trade deal, slowing economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review
5TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor flags lower earnings on dismal Asian businesses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About