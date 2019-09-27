Log in
Eurozone Factory Gloom Deepens On Export Woes

09/27/2019 | 05:15am EDT

By Paul Hannon

Factories in the eurozone became more gloomy about their prospects than at any time in the last six years during September, reflecting growing difficulties securing new orders from overseas buyers.

The sense of pessimism was deepest in Germany and Italy, the large eurozone economies that rely most on exports of goods to drive economic growth.

Eurozone factories have suffered from a slowdown in exports to China and the U.K., with many fearful of an escalation in trade disputes involving the U.S., and the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

By contrast, service providers and consumers across the eurozone became more optimistic during the month, in part reflecting new stimulus measures launched by the European Central Bank as a monthly survey by the European Commission was being conducted.

The commission said Friday that its measure of industrial confidence slumped to minus 8.8 in September from minus 5.8 in August, its lowest level since July 2013. Among German manufacturing executives, confidence reached its lowest level since October 2012, while their Italian counterparts haven't been as gloomy since October 2013. Eurozone factories reported the weakest export orders since August 2013.

The collapse in manufacturing sentiment suggests eurozone factories are unlikely to pull out of a lengthening slowdown soon. In Germany, deepening pessimism suggests the economy won't quickly rebound from what the country's central bank believes is a mild recession.

With manufacturers despondent, the commission's economic sentiment indicator--which aggregates confidence across a range of business sectors and among households--fell to 101.7 from 103.1 in August, reaching its lowest level since February 2015.

Service providers reported a slight pickup in sentiment from August, while confidence among retailers was little changed and households felt slightly more upbeat.

That suggests the ECB's stimulus measures may be helping to insulate the bulk of the eurozone economy from the manufacturing sector's woes.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com 

-0-

