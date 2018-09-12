Log in
Eurozone Industrial Production Continues to Drop Ahead of Fresh ECB Forecasts

09/12/2018 | 11:42am CEST

By Nina Adam

Industrial production in the eurozone declined for the second straight month in July led by Germany and Italy, underpinning doubts about the strength of the economy ahead of Thursday's set of fresh economic projections by the European Central Bank's economists.

The European Union's statistics agency said Wednesday that the output of factories, mines and utilities in the 19-country euro bloc was 0.8% lower in July than in June. It was a sharper decline than the 0.4% drop anticipated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Four of the eurozone's five largest members recorded falls in output, with Germany and Italy leading the way. But industrial output was also 0.1% lower compared with July last year, while economists had forecast a 1.2% rise.

Rapidly rising factory output was one of the main drivers of the eurozone economy's surprisingly strong performance in 2017, when it recorded its fastest growth in a decade.

But the eurozone economy has already started to slow, and Thursday's industrial output numbers back expectations that prospects of an immediate rebound are slim.

Economists said that any downward revisions to the ECB's growth forecasts would be a sign of caution, as the ECB is aiming to gradually reduce monetary stimulus.

The ECB on Thursday is expected to confirm its intention to end a program of bond purchases known as quantitative easing in December, but ECB President Mario Draghi has repeatedly said that "patience and persistence" are needed before policy makers can consider a rise in their key interest rate.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

