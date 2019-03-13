Log in
Eurozone Industry Rebound in January Was Stronger Than Expected

03/13/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Paul Hannon

Industrial production in the eurozone rebounded more strongly than expected in January, a fresh sign that the currency area's economy may be leveling out after a sharp slowdown last year.

The eurozone economy was knocked off its expected course by a series of setbacks in 2018, one being a surprisingly sharp slowdown in demand for its exports, which hit manufacturers particularly hard.

But figures released Wednesday by the European Union's statistics agency showed output from factories, mines and utilities was 1.4% higher in January than in December, a larger increase than the 1% rise expected by economists who were surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week.

That increase more than reversed the 0.9% drop seen in December, although it still left output 1.1% lower than in the first month of 2018.

The rebound was shared by the eurozone's four largest members, with Spain recording the largest increase at 3.6%, followed by Italy with 1.7%.

Although month-to-month figures for industrial production can be volatile, the January rebound is consistent with other signs that the eurozone's slowdown may not have much further to go.

Business surveys point to a modest pickup in activity during February, while consumer confidence has rallied and retail sales jumped in January.

However, there are a number of developments that could push the eurozone's economy closer to stagnation, and possibly recession.

The U.K., which is a major export market for most eurozone members, has yet to agree the terms on which it will leave the European Union, a departure that is scheduled for the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government continues to consider whether to impose tariffs on imports of automobiles from the EU, while demand for eurozone exports would take a fresh hit if China's economy were to slow more sharply than expected.

The European Central Bank last week responded to those uncertainties by pledging not to raise its key interest rate this year, and unveiling plans for a fresh series of cheap loans for banks in September.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

