Eurozone Lending Held Steady in June

FRANKFURT--Bank lending to eurozone businesses and households held steady in June, but the growth of the region's money supply softened, the European Central Bank said Wednesday.

Lending to nonfinancial corporations in the 19-nation currency union grew at an annual rate of 3.8% in June, unchanged from the previous month. Lending to eurozone households grew at an annual rate of 3.3%, also unchanged from May.

The eurozone economy is heavily dependent on the availability of funding, and economists watch lending data as an indicator of economic health.

While bank lending in the eurozone has recovered from its 2014 trough, lending rates have remained well below precrisis levels. In 2007 and in the first half of 2008, bank lending to businesses was running at rates well above 12%.

ECB President Mario Draghi has suggested in recent weeks that the bank could cut interest rates again, below their current level of minus 0.4%, or restart its bond-buying program to support an economy that is facing external threats that range from trade tensions to Brexit.

The ECB's key indicator of the money supply softened in June, with the annual growth rate of M3 falling to 4.5% from 4.8% in May. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a rate of 4.7%.

