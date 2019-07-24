Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eurozone Lending Held Steady in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:38am EDT

By Tom Fairless

FRANKFURT--Bank lending to eurozone businesses and households held steady in June, but the growth of the region's money supply softened, the European Central Bank said Wednesday.

Lending to nonfinancial corporations in the 19-nation currency union grew at an annual rate of 3.8% in June, unchanged from the previous month. Lending to eurozone households grew at an annual rate of 3.3%, also unchanged from May.

The eurozone economy is heavily dependent on the availability of funding, and economists watch lending data as an indicator of economic health.

While bank lending in the eurozone has recovered from its 2014 trough, lending rates have remained well below precrisis levels. In 2007 and in the first half of 2008, bank lending to businesses was running at rates well above 12%.

ECB President Mario Draghi has suggested in recent weeks that the bank could cut interest rates again, below their current level of minus 0.4%, or restart its bond-buying program to support an economy that is facing external threats that range from trade tensions to Brexit.

The ECB's key indicator of the money supply softened in June, with the annual growth rate of M3 falling to 4.5% from 4.8% in May. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a rate of 4.7%.

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-24-19 0437ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aHuawei's U.S. research arm slashes jobs as trade ban bites
RE
04:56aU.S. will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks - Ross
RE
04:55aJapan-South Korea slanging match over tiny islands dragged again into Olympic arena
RE
04:53aSouth African consumer inflation flat 4.5% in June
RE
04:44aUK mortgage approvals near two-year high in June - UK Finance
RE
04:40aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:38aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:38aEurozone Lending Held Steady in June
DJ
04:36aTrade talks keep stocks afloat, weak PMIs sink euro
RE
04:06aEuro zone business growth stumbles in July, outlook gloomy - PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
4DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first-half profit boosted by Iberdrola plants deal
5FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group