Eurozone Manufacturing Confidence Slips -- Update

By Paul Hannon

Eurozone manufacturers grew less upbeat about their prospects in September, as French businesses saw a slowdown in new orders and pared back production expectations.

Consumer confidence also weakened, largely as a result of a gloomier assessment of the economic outlook in France, where growth slowed sharply in the first six months of the year, and Spain.

The weakening in sentiment points to a continued slowdown in eurozone economic growth amid a growing divergence between Germany and Spain, which are enjoying robust expansions, and France and Italy, which are struggling to gain momentum. That divergence is likely to be a concern for the European Central Bank as it charts a path away from crisis-era stimulus measures.

The European Commission Thursday said its Economic Sentiment Indicator for the eurozone -- an aggregate measure of consumer and business confidence -- fell to 110.9 in September from 111.6 in August in a ninth straight monthly drop that has brought it to its lowest level in more than a year.

That turn has been driven by manufacturers that have seen a reversal of the export boom that in 2017 drove the eurozone economy to its strongest year of growth in a decade. The manufacturing slowdown partly reflects growing uncertainty about the future of international trade relations, including the manner in which the U.K. will leave the European Union in March 2019.

The steady decline in overall sentiment in 2018 is consistent with other indicators that suggest the eurozone economy isn't rebounding from a slowdown in the first half of the year.

However, the September decline was largely a French phenomenon, highlighting the particular challenges facing the eurozone's second largest member. The French economy grew at an annualized rate of just 0.6% in the three months through June, down from 2.7% in the final three months of last year and the slowest expansion among the eurozone's four large members.

The French government Monday unveiled billions in tax cuts as it seeks to revive flagging public support for President Emmanuel Macron and his plans to overhaul the economy, which include reductions in spending on France's public sector.

A measure of activity in the manufacturing and services sectors released Friday recorded a further, modest dip in September.

The ECB's economists this month cut their growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, but policy makers reaffirmed their intention to end purchases of bonds under a stimulus program known as quantitative easing in December. They are pinning their hopes for keeping inflation at their target of just below 2% on an expected pickup in wages, but fresh signs of a slowdown in growth will likely underpin their cautious approach to lifting their key interest rate. The ECB has said it won't touch that policy level until the end of summer 2019 at the earliest.

