Eurozone's Factories Slashed Output in March

By Paul Hannon

Eurozone factory output fell at the fastest pace on record in March, with production of consumer durables down by more than a quarter.

The European Union's statistics agency Wednesday said industrial output in the 19 countries that share the euro was 11.3% lower than in February, and 12.9% down on the same month last year. That was the largest month-to-month decline since records began in 1991 and much greater than the previous record drop, a 4.1% fall recorded in January 2009.

Italy suffered the largest drop in output--a 28.4% collapse that reflected the fact that the regions that have been in lockdown for the longest period are home to its manufacturing sector. Slovakia saw a decline of 20.3%, reflecting its focus on automobile manufacture, an industry that has seen its global supply chains disrupted since the new coronavirus first led to factory closures in China during January.

Across the eurozone, makers of consumer durables--such as household appliances--cut back most sharply with output falling by 26.3%. Production of nondurable consumer goods was down by just 1.6%.

