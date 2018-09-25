Evaluate Ltd: Worldwide medtech Sales Forecast to Reach $595 Billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.6%, Anchored by Familiar Players

The global medtech industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from
2017 to 2024 and reach $595 billion in sales by 2024, according to the
latest report from Evaluate Ltd. Medtronic was the leading medtech
company in 2017 with sales of $30 billion, and is forecast to retain the
crown in 2024 with sales of nearly $39 billion. Of the remaining top
five companies in 2017, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories and
Siemens Healthineers are forecast to retain their places in 2024;
however, Becton Dickinson jumps three spots to edge out Phillips and
claim the number five spot following its purchase of C.R. Bard.
Medtronic also leads in R&D investment, with a forecast spend of $2.7
billion in 2024. “Research and development is the lifeblood of the
medtech sector, and it’s no surprise that industry leader Medtronic
spends the most,” said report author Emily Muir. “However, heart valve
specialist Edwards Lifesciences and French diagnostics company
bioMérieux are the top spenders when it comes to the percentage of their
sales they invest in R&D.”
Across the industry, global medtech R&D spend is set to grow by 4.5%,
reaching $39bn in 2024. With the FDA repeatedly stating its
determination to speed medical devices to market, and the number of
innovative products granted ﬁrst-time premarket approval in 2017
matching the peak seen in 2015, signs are positive that the growth in
R&D investment will pay off in new treatment options.
Additional highlights from the EvaluateMedTech World Preview 2018,
Outlook to 2024:
-
Neurology is set to be the fastest-growing device area, with a CAGR of
9.1% between 2017 and 2024; diagnostic imaging and orthopedics will be
the slowest, with annual growth of just 3.7% between these years
-
In vitro diagnostics remains the number one device area in 2024 with
sales of $79.6bn; Roche is forecast to hold 18% of the market
-
Medtronic will remain the top group in cardiology in 2024 with sales
of $14.2bn, a 20% market share
-
Diagnostic imaging sales are forecast to reach $51bn in 2024; Siemens
Healthineers, General Electric and Philips continue to dominate the
market
-
Essilor will continue to dominate the ophthalmics market in 2024, with
forecast sales of $11.6bn
The analysis is based on in-depth consensus forecast models for the top
300 global medtech companies available within the EvaluateMedTech
service. The report can be downloaded at www.evaluate.com/MedtechWorldPreview2018.
