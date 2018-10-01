Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their comprehensive
market analysis study on the auto parts market. The client, a
leading player in the auto parts market, wanted to drive market growth
by expanding their business into different sub-segments within the
automotive market and explore untapped market opportunities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005658/en/
Evaluating investment potential in new markets with the help of Infiniti Research's market analysis template. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Every market analysis template varies based on the industry since
different markets require different templates. A market analysis
framework is primarily developed with an aim to support innovators in
identifying potential market opportunities, which they can capitalize on.
Request
a free proposal to know more about our portfolio of market
analysis solutions and pricing plans.
According to the experts at Infiniti, “Ensuring market success
requires more than just technical expertise and innovative ideas; it
requires setting up a specific market analysis framework.”
Request
more information to know more about our market analysis
template and market size estimation techniques for auto parts
manufacturers.
Infiniti’s market analysis template helped the auto parts manufacturer
to enter niche market segments and subsegments. The solution offered
also allowed them to estimate the target market segment’s growth
potential and helped them develop strategies to overcome market risks.
Furthermore, with our help, the auto parts manufacturer was able to
identify potential market segments that guarantee future business growth.
This market analysis template provided benefits
that helped the client to:
-
Comprehend the future market scenario
-
Draw conclusions on major investments in new markets
-
For a free consultation with our analysts, Get
in touch
This market analysis template provided
predictive insights on:
-
Guiding future investments
-
Gaining comprehensive insights into the dynamism in the global market
landscape
-
To read more about the scope of our engagement, Request
a free proposal
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart
solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies
markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity,
see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business
strategies. Know more here: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005658/en/