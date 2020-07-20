Evaluating the Pros and Cons of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare | Quantzig

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on the role of predictive analytics in the healthcare sector.

“Predictive analytics in healthcare plays a key role at the individual level by helping healthcare service providers to leverage prognostic analytics and big data to find cures for certain unfamiliar diseases,” says a predictive analytics expert at Quantzig.

Key highlights-

• Predictive analytics in healthcare can be used in determining customer responses as well as improving healthcare opportunities

• Many healthcare organizations leverage predictive analytics to forecast healthcare inventory and manage resources

• Predictive analytics mostly uses an array of methods and technologies, including big data, data mining, statistical modeling, machine learning, and assorted mathematical processes

With predictive analytics, businesses can find and exploit patterns contained within data to detect risks and opportunities.

Today's healthcare provider organizations are facing immense pressure to achieve better care coordination and improve patient outcomes. To accomplish these goals, leading healthcare organizations are turning to predictive analytics. With the healthcare sector beginning to leverage advanced technologies such as predictive analytics, AI, and machine learning, businesses in the healthcare sector must be aware of its benefits and risks. Predictive analytics in healthcare improves operational management and assists in enhancing the accuracy of diagnosis. In most of the cases, Quantzig's experts have witnessed, predictive analytics in healthcare helps in enhancing the caregiving options related to cohort treatment, epidemiology, assessment of potential risk factors for public health.

Predictive analytics, as we know, is based on the rationale that it is drawn from theories developed by the human mind to fit several hypotheses and supervised learning.

Benefits of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare

The advantages of predictive analytics in healthcare always overshadow the risks associated with them. Previously, predictive analytics in healthcare has benefitted millions of healthcare provider organizations. The major benefits of predictive analytics in healthcare are-

Improves operational efficiency of business processes Enhances accuracy of diagnosis and treatment through personalized medicine & drug therapies Increases insights to enhance cohort treatment

Predictive analytics can help healthcare organizations to transcend to a new level by improving the accuracy of treatment through customized drug therapies.

