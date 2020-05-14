Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evans Adhesive Corporation Unveils New Logo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:39am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evans Adhesive Corporation, a leading manufacturer of industrial adhesives, announced the company’s new logo today. 

This announcement coincides with the company’s renewed focus on building a lasting reputation as the agile solution provider in the adhesives market. Established in 1900, Evans has built a solid foundation of trusted, quality products while providing personal, flexible service. 

“The new logo is a dynamic way to reintroduce our experience and overall capabilities to the markets we serve,” said Rusty Thompson, president of Evans Adhesive Corporation. “With our established place in the Meridian Adhesives Group portfolio, we are in a stronger position to serve the needs of our customers.”

With the purchase of Evans in 2018 by Meridian Adhesives Group, a leading platform in the global adhesives sector, Evans is better positioned than ever to create responsive, forward-thinking solutions. Growing with the Meridian portfolio of adhesive companies has brought synergies, expertise and new approaches to problem solving for customers’ latest needs. 

“Evans’ new visual identity is one essential piece in our efforts to continue the company’s customer-focused approach in the market,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “This was the perfect time to refresh our long-standing brand, and we look forward to new opportunities for Evans with the backing of the Meridian platform.”

Evans will present its updated branding efforts across multiple platforms, including the company’s social media presence (LinkedIn and Facebook), advertising campaigns and packaging. The company is also in the process of developing a new website to enhance the user experience, optimize for mobile devices, and simplify navigation for customers. The goal is to launch the website in Q3 of this year.

About Evans Adhesive Corporation

Founded in 1900, Evans Adhesive Corporation is one of America’s leading manufacturers of industrial adhesives. With headquarters centrally located in Columbus, Ohio and additional manufacturing facilities in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the company has a well-established reputation in the industry, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, product quality and timely delivery. Its array of capabilities is broad and includes pressure-sensitive hot melts; polyamides; APAO; EVA packaging hot melts; various water-based, palletizing and graphic arts, as well as outdoor advertising adhesive applications. For more information, visit http://www.evansadhesive.com.

Rusty Thompson
Evans Adhesive Corporation
800.466.0850
rthompson@evansadhesive.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:06aBRIGHTCOVE : Revry Launches LGBTQ Live Cable TV Platform Powered by Brightcove
BU
09:06aA New Paper Mario Adventure Unfolds for Nintendo Switch on July 17
BU
09:06aOXYGEN : Launches Digital Banking Platform for Freelancers and Small Businesses, Joins Visa's Fast Track Program
BU
09:06aPAR TECHNOLOGY : and REVOLUTION Join Forces to Help Table Service Operators Adapt to a Changing Industry
BU
09:06aX4 PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Data from Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Trial of Mavorixafor in WHIM Syndrome as Published in EHA Abstract
BU
09:06aFUZE : Launches Next Generation Integrations Ecosystem to Power Enterprise Productivity
BU
09:06aGBT Announces Upcoming Data Presentations During Virtual Edition of 25th Annual European Hematology Association Congress
GL
09:06aFUZE : Expands Suite of Google Integrations with G Suite Add-On
BU
09:06aMerus Announces the Acceptance of Six Abstracts at Upcoming Medical Conferences and Provides Program Updates
GL
09:05aRIAS A/S : Presentation of the half year report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remd..
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group