News : Companies

News : Companies
All News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Even Construtora e Incorporadora : discloses its 1Q20 results

05/15/2020 | 07:05pm EDT

Even announces its 1Q20 results

São Paulo, May 15, 2020 - Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. - EVEN (B3: EVEN3), with operations in São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro and a focus on medium and high-end residential developments, announces its results for the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20). The following consolidated financial and operating information, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in Reais (R$).

  • Launch VSO of 44%;
  • Net Sales of R$ 256 million;
  • Net Revenues of R$ 407 million on1Q20;
  • Gross Profit of R$ 118 million on1Q20and adjusted gross margin of 32.8%.
  • Net Income of R$ 36 million on1Q20, 19% higher than last quarter;
  • Cash Generation of R$ 30.5 million on1Q20;
  • Annualized ROE of 9%

In order to download the 1Q20 Earnings Release, please click here.

Even, aiming to ensure a fair disclosure of its results, also invites for the Conference Call:

Call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English May 18, 2020

01:00 p.m.(New York time) 02:00 p.m. (Brasília time) 06:00 p.m.(London time)

Phone NY:+1 (929) 378-3440 Phone: +55 (11) 3127-4971 Code: EVEN

Replay: +55 11 3127-4999 Code: 32733033

Webcast: Click here

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available until May 24, 2020.

Cordially,

Carlos Wollenweber
CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Hamilton MiyamotoInvestor Relations Analyst

IR Contact:
Phone: +55 11 3377-3699
E-mail:ri@even.com.br
www.even.com.br/ir
About EVEN:
 Even has been working in the real estate sector for more than 40 years and is one of the largest builders and developers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It is present, primarily and strategically, in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre. The company is vertically oriented, executing all development stages of its projects, from lot prospecting, property development and brokerage activities to the project's construction. Even owns two sales companies: Even Vendas and Even More, both of which operating in 100% of the Company's projects to sell units and providing exclusive services to Even. The Company follows sustainability principles in all of its business segments. Even believes that employing sustainability practices leads to less construction debris, increases the energy efficiency of its products and improves its image before clients and neighboring communities. Its shares are traded on the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance segment of the B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão, under the ticker EVEN3.

Disclaimer

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 23:04:03 UTC
