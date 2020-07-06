Even Construtora e Incorporadora : discloses preliminary 2Q20 operating results

EVEN DISCLOSES PRELIMINARY 2Q20 OPERATING RESULTS

São Paulo, June 06th, 2020 - Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. - EVEN (B3: EVEN3), Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. - EVEN (B3: EVEN3), high medium income homebuilder, with operations in São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul e Rio de Janeiro Sul, announces its operating results preview and unaudited numbers of lauches, sales, land bank, deliveries and cancellations of the 2Q20.

Launches

Even launches 2 projects in Rio Grande do Sul with PSV of R$ 171 million (% Even).

Sales

On 2Q20, net sales totaled R$ 301 million (% Even), which R$ 104 miilion refers to sales of lauches and VSO of 61%. The consolidated VSO was 14%.

Land Bank

Two plots of land were acquired in the quarter, 1 in São Paulo and 1 in Rio Grande do Sul, with PSV of R$ 132 million (% Even). Total land bank reached R$ 6.8 billion (% Even).

Deliveries

Two projects were delivered in the quarter, totalizing PSV of R$ 202 million (% Even) and 325 units.

Cancellations

On 2Q20 cancellations totaled R$ 50 million, reduction of 32% over 2Q19. When compared to gross sales cancelation represents 14,3%.

About EVEN:

Even has been working in the real estate sector for more than 40 years and is one of the largest builders and developers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It is present, primarily and strategically, in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre. The company is vertically oriented, executing all development stages of its projects, from lot prospecting, property development and brokerage activities to the project's construction. Even owns two sales companies: Even Vendas and Even More, both of which operating in 100% of the Company's projects to sell units and providing exclusive services to Even. The Company follows sustainability principles in all of its business segments. Even believes that employing sustainability practices leads to less construction debris, increases the energy efficiency of its products and improves its image b! efore clients and neighboring communities. Its shares are traded on the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance segment of the B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, under the ticker EVEN3.