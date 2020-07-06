Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Even Construtora e Incorporadora : discloses preliminary 2Q20 operating results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

EVEN DISCLOSES PRELIMINARY 2Q20 OPERATING RESULTS

São Paulo, June 06th, 2020 - Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. - EVEN (B3: EVEN3), Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. - EVEN (B3: EVEN3), high medium income homebuilder, with operations in São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul e Rio de Janeiro Sul, announces its operating results preview and unaudited numbers of lauches, sales, land bank, deliveries and cancellations of the 2Q20.

Launches
Even launches 2 projects in Rio Grande do Sul with PSV of R$ 171 million (% Even).

Sales
On 2Q20, net sales totaled R$ 301 million (% Even), which R$ 104 miilion refers to sales of lauches and VSO of 61%. The consolidated VSO was 14%.

Land Bank
Two plots of land were acquired in the quarter, 1 in São Paulo and 1 in Rio Grande do Sul, with PSV of R$ 132 million (% Even). Total land bank reached R$ 6.8 billion (% Even).

Deliveries
Two projects were delivered in the quarter, totalizing PSV of R$ 202 million (% Even) and 325 units.

Cancellations
On 2Q20 cancellations totaled R$ 50 million, reduction of 32% over 2Q19. When compared to gross sales cancelation represents 14,3%.

To access the file in PDF click here.

For further information, please contact our IR área:

José Carlos Wollenweber Filho
CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Hamilton Miyamoto
Investor Relations Analyst

IR Contact:

Phone: (11) 3377-3699
E-mail: ri@even.com.br
www.even.com.br/ri/

About EVEN:
Even has been working in the real estate sector for more than 40 years and is one of the largest builders and developers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It is present, primarily and strategically, in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre. The company is vertically oriented, executing all development stages of its projects, from lot prospecting, property development and brokerage activities to the project's construction. Even owns two sales companies: Even Vendas and Even More, both of which operating in 100% of the Company's projects to sell units and providing exclusive services to Even. The Company follows sustainability principles in all of its business segments. Even believes that employing sustainability practices leads to less construction debris, increases the energy efficiency of its products and improves its image b! efore clients and neighboring communities. Its shares are traded on the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance segment of the B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, under the ticker EVEN3.

Disclaimer

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pSSR MINING : Marigold Produces Four Millionth Gold Ounce; 2020 Exploration Budget Increased
PR
05:53pFOODCO P J S C : supports Oyo Covid-19 taskforce
AQ
05:52pJUST IN : NNPC announces reshuffle of top management
AQ
05:52pAFCON : Lazarus wants Super Eagles call up
AQ
05:52pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo impresses in Juventus 4-1 win
AQ
05:51pSIMON : Property Group Sells $2.0 Billion Of Senior Notes
PR
05:51pCONOIL : NNPC announces reshuffle of top management
AQ
05:50pNOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group