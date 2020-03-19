Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Even before coronavirus, UK employers expected lowest pay rises since 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 04:43am EDT
Empty restaurant tables are seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London

Employers in the United Kingdom expected employees' pay to be subdued in 2020 even before the coronavirus outbreak put British businesses in jeopardy, a survey of private sector employers conducted in January and February showed.

The median annual pay rise offered to staff in the three months to February rose slightly to 2.3% from 2.1% in the three months to January, human resources data provider XpertHR said.

Employers in the private sector said they expected to make a median 2% pay award during 2020 - the lowest pay rises since 2017.

"Current events across the globe can only serve to worsen what was already a fairly subdued picture of pay awards for the coming year," said Sheila Attwood, XpertHR pay and benefits editor.

On Tuesday, Britain announced a 330 billion-pound lifeline of loan guarantees and a further 20 billion pounds in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse from the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aOil halts three-day slump but virus outbreak, oversupply still weigh
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aUK must move fast to help companies and workers - OBR's Bean
RE
05:10aChinese Exporters on Track to Normalizing Production But Face Headwinds Abroad
DJ
05:10aSwiss National Bank Holds Key Rate in Negative Territory
DJ
05:07aCoronavirus will plunge German economy into recession - DIW
RE
05:02aSwiss National Bank works with government to counter coronavirus slowdown
RE
05:00aBank Indonesia cuts rates, steps up operations to calm market spooked by virus
RE
04:59aBottom may fall out of Japan economy if demand keeps slumping - bank lobby head
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group