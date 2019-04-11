Log in
Evenflo :® Redefines Ride-Sharing with the Pivot Xplore Stroller Wagon

04/11/2019 | 09:10am EDT

New stroller wagon pairs the advanced safety features of Evenflo’s strollers with one-of-a-kind convertible wagon design

JPMA—Meet the newest way to stroll, the expertly designed Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon. Unveiled today at The JPMA Show in Orlando, FL, the Pivot Xplore offers a unique riding experience, converting seamlessly between a stroller and all-terrain wagon, and safely accommodating two children up to five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005463/en/

Evenflo Redefines Ride-Sharing with the Pivot Xplore Stroller Wagon (Photo: Business Wire)

The Pivot Xplore’s unique design gives parents the option to push as a stroller or pull as a wagon, easily switching between the two with a flip of the fully adjustable handle. Rugged wheels provide a smooth and comfortable ride on any terrain and an extra-large storage basket for holding on-the-go essentials make the Pivot Xplore the ideal companion for hitting the beach, the trails, or just cruising around the block.

Additionally, the Pivot Xplore offers extended use thanks to its roomy interior that accommodates one or two children from six months to five years in both the stroller and wagon mode. Passengers can also enjoy comfortable features like adjustable sun-shield canopies, cupholders and easy-to-access storage, add-ons previously only found in traditional stroller designs.

“Parents have been talking and we’ve been listening. The Pivot Xplore stroller wagon is setting the pace for the rest of the juvenile industry with a first-of-its-kind design,” said Jon Chamberlain, CEO at Evenflo. “We’re proud to introduce this lightweight, multi-functional stroller wagon to the industry this week at JPMA, which has been carefully created with safety, convenience and comfort in-mind for parents and children alike.”

The Pivot Xplore is available in three unique fashions including Adventurer, Wayfarer and Gypsy, and will be available for purchase in 2019. For more information, visit Evenflo.com/xplore.

Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, $349.99:

  • Offers parents extended use by accommodating up to two children from ages 6 months to 5 years
  • Easily transforms from stroller to wagon by flipping the handle, giving parents ability to push as a stroller or pull as a handle
  • All-terrain wheels are built for adventure and everyday activities
  • Features a large, overhead canopy, extra-large storage basket and cup holders

The Evenflo Pivot Xplore will be on display for the first time ever at Evenflo’s booth #1631 at The JPMA Show: Built for Baby today, Thursday, April 11th through Saturday, April 13th.

About Evenflo
Evenflo Company, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of infant and juvenile products. Evenflo was founded in 1920 and is a top supplier of infant and juvenile durable products to key retailers such as Wal-Mart, Target, Buy Buy Baby and Amazon. The company's product offerings are designed for real parents and include a broad range of essential infant and juvenile product categories, such as on-the-go products like car seats and strollers, as well as in-home gear such as high chairs, safety gates and ExerSaucer. Evenflo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.


