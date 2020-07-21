Log in
Event Listing – Angela Vineyards Presents “RETURN TO THE VINES”

07/21/2020 | 09:43am EDT

Refined but wild. Local yet universal. Spacious but personal.

A wine-tasting experience reinvented for these times.

Angela Vineyards:

WHAT: Angela Vineyards invites wine lovers to experience the wines through an intimate, outdoor tasting experience re-invented for this summer. Whether you’re creating new connections, celebrating a milestone, or just getting the group back together, “Return to the Vines” was created to provide more than just a bit of wine and a pretty view. It takes place in the open land of a working vineyard, dotted with wild oaks, a really beautiful Airstream, and pops of unexpected fun. You won’t find any etched logo wine glasses here. But you will find a clever menu from rotating local chefs, matched with our favorite wines and just the right amount of service. Best of all, you'll find plenty of room in the comfort and safety of the outdoors to make the occasion—whatever it is—truly yours.

Reservations required. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines and maximize guest comfort, the tasting experience limited to 20 persons per seating. Individual parties can be up to 10 people. Food options will be available.

$40 per person. $25 for Angela Estate club members. Includes a tasting of 7 wines and a snack of specially prepared bites from the featured chef. All wines are available for purchase and consumption on site. A la carte food available for purchase as well.

Where: 11311 NW Bayliss Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Reservations can be made through https://www.exploretock.com/angelavineyards/

When: The Tasting Experience is open and running through September 27, 2020, weather permitting. Operating hours are 12pm – 6pm, Thursday through Sunday each week. Each reservation is an hour and 30 minutes in length.

More about Angela Vineyards:

Formerly known as Angela Estate, the new look, feel and direction of the wine program remains rooted in relationships - between land and weather, vines and clones, people and places, ideas and experiences. Together, we create wines that showcase their individualities and essential pleasures, while treading lightly on the earth. We taste, we observe, we reflect, and we let what we learn guide us, season after season. The results? Brighter, fresher, more quaffable, and with something deliciously understated about them—just like the air and the atmosphere out here.


© Business Wire 2020
