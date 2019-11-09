Event: The Export-Import Bank and Small Business

By SBE Council at 9 November, 2019, 10:28 am

Teleconference Discussion

Please join EXIM's President and Chairman Kimberly Reed for a teleconference discussion on international trade and EXIM's resources available to support small businesses.

Featuring:

Small Business Roundtable

Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council

Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship

National Small Business Association

U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

1:00 p.m., EDT



RSVP by COB on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

to Christine.Harbin@exim.gov

Call-in information will be provided upon RSVP.