Event: The Export-Import Bank and Small Business

11/09/2019 | 02:10pm EST

By SBE Council at 9 November, 2019, 10:28 am

Teleconference Discussion

Please join EXIM's President and Chairman Kimberly Reed for a teleconference discussion on international trade and EXIM's resources available to support small businesses.

Featuring:

Small Business Roundtable
Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council
Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship
National Small Business Association
U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019
1:00 p.m., EDT

RSVP by COB on Tuesday, November 12, 2019
to Christine.Harbin@exim.gov

Call-in information will be provided upon RSVP.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
