Event: The Export-Import Bank and Small Business

Teleconference Discussion
Please join EXIM's President and Chairman Kimberly Reed for a teleconference discussion on international trade and EXIM's resources available to support small businesses.
Featuring:
Small Business Roundtable
Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council
Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship
National Small Business Association
U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
1:00 p.m., EDT
RSVP by COB on Tuesday, November 12, 2019
to Christine.Harbin@exim.gov
Call-in information will be provided upon RSVP.
