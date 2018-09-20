Eventbrite : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Eventbrite, a global ticketing and event technology platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the symbol “EB,” and the offering is expected to close on September 24, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, Eventbrite has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC is also acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or from Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at Dweidlein@allenco.com; or from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, or by telephone at 877-822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global ticketing and event technology platform. The company powered millions of events in more than 170 countries in 2017. Eventbrite’s comprehensive platform enables creators of all shapes and sizes with tools and resources to seamlessly plan, promote and produce live events around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005887/en/