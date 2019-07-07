Eventbrite : Roxodus Music Fest Statement

After multiple attempts to communicate and secure funds back from the abruptly-canceled Roxodus Music Fest in Ontario, Canada, the organizers have provided no indication that they will refund ticket holders. We believe attendees deserve to get their money back now, so we have set up an Eventbrite-funded Fan Relief Program to make all Roxodus ticket holders whole while we continue to aggressively pursue the return of funds from the festival's creators. If you purchased a ticket to Roxodus on Eventbrite, there is no action necessary on your end. We are transferring funds to ticket holders immediatelyand they can expect to see it reflected on their credit card or bank statement within seven business days.

