Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eventbrite : flexes the power of its platform by embedding ticketing functionality into Goldstar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 09:34pm EST

Today we announced an exciting extension of our partnership with ticketing discovery platform, Goldstar. Goldstar is the pre-eminent event website that lists affordable tickets for live entertainment-like theatre shows, museums or city tours-for the site's 10 million members who look to find unique experiences at a great price.

As a part of the new integration, Goldstar creators can leverage Eventbrite's ticketing and event technology, enjoy a more seamless workflow, and also tap into Eventbrite's distribution channels-more on that below. Collectively, we are demonstrating that with Eventbrite as a backbone, any company can easily offer ticketing and registration while preserving the user experience and brand equity it has already established.

This is not our first time collaborating on integrations with Goldstar - we built an extension together in 2016 which is found in Eventbrite Spectrumapp store. With the initial Goldstar Spectrum integration, Eventbrite creators download a Goldstar extension which enables them to post their events to Goldstar and set up a discounted tickets promotion without ever leaving their Eventbrite dashboard.

Think of this expanded integration as the inverse of the Goldstar Spectrum extension. Eventbrite APIs are extending Goldstar's capabilities, allowing creators to use Eventbrite's simple, yet robust event creation and management workflow while also reaching fans via 50 distribution partners, such as Google, Facebook, and Instagram. And, with Goldstar's well-established concentration of listings, Eventbrite creators benefit from adding events to Goldstar's inventory as yet another channel for them to reach a wide audience of fans.

While the work is just the beginning with Goldstar, we're continuing to unearth other innovative opportunities to help extend our partners' platforms so they too can build the future of live experiences with Eventbrite. Want to learn more about the benefits that our platform extension will bring to Goldstar events? Check out our press release.

Disclaimer

Eventbrite Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 02:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01/25WAL MART STORES : This Innovative Competition Helps Walmart Chile Hire Top Talent
PU
01/25UPDATE1 : Nissan, Renault heads pledge to cooperate in managing alliance
AQ
01/25Tencent shares jump 3 percent after Chinese regulators approve new games
RE
01/25FORD MOTOR : Salute To Dealers Awards Recognize Tradition Of Giving Back to Communities
PU
01/25CHANGFENG ENERGY : Announces Provincial Approval for the Meishan Integrated District Energy Distribution Project
AQ
01/25MANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can bring spark back to an Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry in decline
AQ
01/25RAKUTEN : taps Viavi to test Japan's 4th mobile network
AQ
01/25CHINA TELECOM : Mislatel faces having third telco status revoked
AQ
01/25SERIE A : Milan Vs Napoli, Lazio Vs Juve, Others Live On DStv, GOtv
AQ
01/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EAT'N'GO Makes London Stock Exchange List of Companies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
5U.S., CHINA 'MILES AND MILES' FROM TRADE DEAL: Ross

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.