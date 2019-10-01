Log in
Eventide changes name of Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

10/01/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management, LLC, announced today changes to its Eventide Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETADX, ETCDX, ETIDX, ETNDX), a mutual fund that seeks to provide dividend income and long-term capital appreciation with a secondary objective of dividend growth. The changes include:

  • The name of the Fund will now be Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund;
  • The following policy will no longer be an investment policy of the Fund: Under normal conditions, at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be in securities of issuers domiciled in at least 3 countries outside of the United States.

The changes represent a move for the fund to have a higher emphasis on domestic holdings. Dolores Bamford, CFA, Portfolio Manager for the fund, said this about the changes: "The changes are consistent with our expertise in investing in high quality companies with strong fundamentals and competitive equity dividend income. Our team and security selection process continue to be driven by bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify companies that are making a positive impact." Eventide CIO, Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD, commented, "We believe that Ms. Bamford's track record of excellence in portfolio management, her passion for values-based investing, and her style of quality investing are best fulfilled with the name change and emphasis on our core competencies."

The fund will continue to have the requirement of having 80% of its holdings in dividend paying companies. The Fund is available in four share classes: Class A (NASDAQ: ETADX), Class C (NASDAQ: ETCDX), Class I (NASDAQ: ETIDX), and Class N (NASDAQ: ETNDX).

Eventide Asset Management, LLC, currently has five mutual fund offerings and practices 'investing that makes the world rejoice'. The company's mission statement is, "Eventide strives to honor God and serve its clients by investing in companies that create compelling value for the global common good."

Mutual Funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Funds' ethical values screening criteria could cause it to under-perform similar funds that do not have such screening criteria. The Funds can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards.

The Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund and Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund can invest in MLPs and Yieldcos. MLPs carry unique risks including risks surrounding its tax status and risk pertaining to rising interest rates, both of which can negatively impact share price. Yieldcos carry different risks including Yieldco Sponsor Risk and cash flow risk. The Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund can invest in Industrials and Utilities. Companies in the Industrial Sector carry various risks including, but not limited to, risk related to debt loads, intense competition, and sensitivity to economic cycles. Companies in the Utilities sector are subject to interest rate risk and cash flow risk. The Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund is a new mutual fund and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.

An investor should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

Fund Contact:
Harry Nelson, 877-771-EVEN (3836)

7134-NLD-10/1/2019

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eventide-changes-name-of-global-dividend-opportunities-fund-300929298.html

SOURCE Eventide Asset Management


© PRNewswire 2019
