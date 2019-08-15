Eventide lowers fees on Limited-Term Bond Fund

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management, LLC, adviser to the Eventide Funds, today announced plans to lower fees for the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund (ETABX, ETCBX, ETNBX, ETIBX).

Effective September 1, 2019, fees for the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund will change as follows:

Management fees will drop from 60 basis points to 33 basis points.

Total annual operating expenses will drop by 23 basis points across all share classes.

Eventide CEO, Robin John, commented on the change in fees: "We want every investor to experience the wholeness and purpose that comes from investing based on his or her values. With this goal in mind, we are excited to lower the fees of our Limited-Term Bond Fund to give more investors an opportunity to pursue values-based investing in their income investments as well as in their equities."

This decision accompanies approval from the Board of Directors to add a benchmark for the Fund. The added benchmark for the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund will be the Bloomberg Barclays 1-5 Year Government/Credit Index, also effective September 1, 2019.

The Fund is available in four share classes: Class A (NASDAQ: ETABX), Class C (NASDAQ: ETCBX), Class N (NASDAQ: ETNBX), and Class I (NASDAQ: ETIBX).

Mutual Funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Funds' ethical values screening criteria could cause it to under-perform similar funds that do not have such screening criteria. The Fund can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability, and differing auditing and legal standards.

Investors in the Fund should be aware that interest rates may change at any time based on government policy. In general, the price of a fixed income security falls when interest rates rise. A rise in interest rates may result in volatility and increased redemptions, which in turn could result in the fund being forced to liquidate portfolio securities at disadvantageous prices. Longer-term securities may be more sensitive to changes in interest rates. The Fund's weighted average effective portfolio duration may not exceed five years. The Fund may invest in other funds. If other funds are utilized, such underlying funds are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, your cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in underlying funds and may be higher than other mutual funds that do not invest in underlying funds. The Fund may invest in ETFs and inverse ETFs for hedging purposes. Inverse or "short" ETFs seek to deliver returns that are opposite of the return of a benchmark. The Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in "junk bonds." Such securities are speculative investments that carry greater risks than higher quality debt securities. There are unique risks associated with REITs, preferred stocks, and convertible bonds that are covered in the Fund's prospectus and SAI.

An investor should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

Fund Contact:

Harry Nelson, 877-771-EVEN (3836)

(7049-NLD-8/15/2019)

SOURCE Eventide Asset Management