Events DC : Unveils Interior Redesign Inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC partnered with the architecture firm McKissack & McKissack and Rand Construction Corporation to undertake a multi-phase interior design program to enhance the convention experience at The Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This program focused on upgrading the public lounge areas throughout the Convention Center, by adding 237 new furnishing arrangements.

"DC is a forward-thinking city, where we host some of the world's most incredible events and leaders – and with that we need to provide an experience to match. The interior redesign program at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center is not just about new furnishings – but how function and form come together to create an environment to connect and relax and how smart surfaces can heighten your visitor experience as a more active participant," said Max Brown, Chairman, Board of Directors of Events DC. "By creating this greater sense of place, we are adding extra value to Washington, DC and its event experience."

The long-term vision for the project is to better serve the Convention Center community across the 2.3 million square feet to provide an array of colorful and contemporary furnishings that integrate power and Wi-Fi in an era where connectivity is a key component of an event experience. The user experience is boosted as a result of a vibrant atmosphere that enables people to connect to the latest technologies while in the comfort of an "open but intimate" environment.

"The interior design program at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center is part of Events DC's long-term strategy to create authentic experiences both inside and outside the Convention Center. The project provides interactive and value-added options for our clients to share with their attendees to collaborate and network, that will help set our destination apart from other competitive markets across the globe," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "Our next step is to reactivate the exterior streetscape in an effort to create a welcoming arrival experience for Convention Center guests and to contribute to the exciting fabric of the surrounding Shaw community."

The 237 new furnishing arrangements introduce hospitality, flexibility and ample opportunities to connect, be informed and network outside the conference rooms and exhibition halls. Key components include of the project include, open meet-connect lounges that showcase power outlets, USB ports and over-sized floor lamps, a moveable putting green, café style bar tables with iPads for online browsing and artist landscape seating areas.

"McKissack & McKissack's relationship with the Walter E. Washington Convention Center continues to strengthen with every project. Retrofitting an existing structure is not easy. It takes knowledge, experience, consistency, but more importantly listening carefully to our clients. Our team made sure Events DC was heard, supported, and informed. Their vision has set the new bar among Convention Centers and we embrace the opportunity to work with them," said Deryl McKissack, Owner, and President.

The groundbreaking for the exterior streetscape project is scheduled to begin spring 2019.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus, including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the recently opened Entertainment and Sports Arena.

About McKissack & McKissack

McKissack & McKissack is a national architecture, engineering, program- and construction-management firm with more than 26 years of experience working with clients to envision and deliver building and infrastructure projects that enrich people's lives and empower communities to flourish. With 170 employees in offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., the firm is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the top Construction Management For-Fee firms in the nation and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the top 25 design firms in the metropolitan Washington area. www.mckinc.com.

