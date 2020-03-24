Eventus Systems Establishes Presence in Europe with First Key Hire in London: Roger Chandler as Senior Sales Engineer

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and market risk software platform provider, announced today that Roger Chandler has joined the firm in London as Senior Sales Engineer, Europe. The move builds on the company's already successful position helping firms address UK and European exchange rules and regulatory requirements.

Chandler has extensive capital markets sales, service and management experience at major fintech providers, working closely with global banks and brokerage firms across asset classes, including equities, futures and options. Reporting to Scott Schroeder, Eventus Global Head of Sales, Chandler is responsible for servicing existing clients as well as forging new relationships.

Last month, Eventus announced completion of a $10.5 million Series A funding round enabling Eventus to grow its staff globally, along with enhancing its technology and fueling further growth. This is the third key hire since that announcement. Eric Einfalt recently joined as Chief Strategy Officer and David Mitchell as Regional Sales Executive, North America, both out of Chicago.

Schroeder said: "Roger has an outstanding mix of technical expertise, management and sales experience, and in-depth knowledge of the asset classes we cover. He understands our clients' businesses as well as the critical role we can play for firms grappling with regulatory regimes such as MiFID II and our ability to provide robust, efficient solutions. Roger will play a significant role in our effort to grow our presence and client base in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region."

Chandler said: "I've been truly impressed by Eventus' ability to make huge strides in just five years in business. The team's deep knowledge, integrity and agility to move quickly on behalf of clients are proving particularly important in today's challenging environment of major market volatility."

Most recently, Chandler was Technology Sales Manager for Bloomberg LP out of London, responsible for enterprise technical sales for global multi-asset sell-side clients in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Before joining Bloomberg in 2018, he spent nearly 11 years at technology vendor Fidessa PLC in London, initially as Service Delivery Manager working with futures and options clients and prospects, then as Project Manager Team Lead and ultimately as Global Account Director. In that role, he was responsible for major sell-side firms and brokers across asset classes and helped clients adapt to MiFID II rules.

Chandler began his career at Trading Technologies (TT) in London in 2002 as Head of EU Support, where he worked alongside fellow employees Schroeder and Eventus CEO Travis Schwab. In 2005, TT named him Director of EU Technical Services, with staff in London, Frankfurt and Paris.

About Eventus Systems

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Eventus has earned four major global recognitions in the past year for its Validus platform, including an FOW International Award for best Market Surveillance product, a Risk Technology Award for Market Surveillance Product of the Year and a Best Trade Surveillance Solution award from A-Team's RegTech Insight Awards. The firm also was one of only 19 U.S. companies to earn a spot on the global RegTech 100 list for 2020, the second consecutive year it made the list. Visit www.eventussystems.com. Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

