Eventus Systems : wins Best Trade Surveillance Solution for Dodd-Frank Act at 2020 RegTech Insight Awards

05/20/2020 | 10:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, was named Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the Dodd-Frank Act at the unveiling of the 2020 RegTech Insight Awards today. The award is the second regulatory technology honor the firm has received within the past week for its Validus platform and marks the second consecutive year it won the category.

A-Team Insight editors, as well as an advisory board of industry leaders representing technology organizations and some of the largest financial institutions in the world, oversee the RegTech Insight Awards. A public voting process by members of the financial industry ultimately selects the winning firms that are creatively finding solutions to help meet regulatory challenges.

The U.S. Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 is a broad financial reform legislative package enacted following the financial crisis of 2008. The Validus platform, which is now actively surveilling activity for clients on more than 100 exchanges and trading venues around the world, helps firms address exchange rules and regulatory requirements not only in the U.S. but throughout a wide range of regulatory jurisdictions in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Travis Schwab, Eventus CEO, said: "We're incredibly proud and honored once again to earn the confidence of market participants as well as the esteemed editors and advisory board of A-Team Insight. With its scalable architecture, in-depth reporting and artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities, Validus supports the demands of a broad range of firms across geographies and asset classes. We're continually innovating and bringing to market new features and enhancements, including hundreds of pre-built, customizable surveillance procedures, minimizing the amount of time needed to resolve issues and respond to regulatory inquiries. Through automation, we build in efficiencies that make it easy to reduce false positives. And our ability to quickly deploy our powerful and proven platform on a completely virtual basis, as well as users' ability to operate it from any location, has been especially valuable to our clients during these remote-only times."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the RegTech Insight Awards, said: "We are delighted that our cross-platform readership of over 20,000 senior technology officers and data specialists clearly rated Eventus Systems as the Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the Dodd-Frank Act in a very competitive field. We congratulate them on their prestigious RegTech Insight Award win."

Last week, Eventus won Markets Media's 2020 Markets Choice Award (MCA) for Best in RegTech – Surveillance and Financial Risk Management after earning a series of honors since 2019, including an FOW International Award for best Market Surveillance product, the Risk Technology Award for Market Surveillance Product of the Year and the RegTech Insight award. The firm was also one of only 19 U.S. companies to earn a spot on the global RegTech 100 list for 2020 – the second consecutive year it made the list.

About Eventus Systems

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms.  Available as a real-time or T+1 cloud-based or on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets.  Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Visit www.eventussystems.com.  Follow Eventus Systems on  LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eventus-systems-wins-best-trade-surveillance-solution-for-dodd-frank-act-at-2020-regtech-insight-awards-301062207.html

SOURCE Eventus Systems


© PRNewswire 2020
