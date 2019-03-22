Ever Harvest : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4 336,962 345,004 Cost of services (283,165) (286,752) Gross profit 53,797 58,252 Other income 5 3,231 5,829 Administrative and other operating expenses (61,116) (63,545) Finance costs 6 (1,059) (679) Loss before tax 6 (5,147) (143) Income tax expenses 7 (83) (1,018) Loss for the year (5,230) (1,161) Loss per share HK cents HK cents Basic 9 (0.37) (0.08) Diluted 9 (0.37) (0.08)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

(5,230) (1,161)Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Items that are reclassified or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange difference on consolidation Change in fair value of available-for-sale

(1,991) 2,746

financial assets - 649 Reclassification adjustment upon disposal of

available-for-sale financial assets - (649)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year

(1,991) 2,746

(7,221) 1,585

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 88,592 92,010 Current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6,136 - Trade and other receivables 11 51,710 59,553 Pledged bank deposits 795 792 Income tax recoverable 632 99 Bank balances and cash 73,035 86,521 132,308 146,965 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 66,417 73,604 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 495 1,020 Income tax payable 7,768 6,971 Interest-bearing borrowings 13 33,141 35,363 107,821 116,958 Net current assets 24,487 30,007 Total assets less current liabilities 113,079 122,017 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities - 1,222 Non-current portion of obligations under finance leases - 495 - 1,717 NET ASSETS 113,079 120,300 Capital and reserves Share capital 14,000 14,000 Reserves 99,079 106,300 TOTAL EQUITY 113,079 120,300

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Year ended 31 December 2018

1. GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PREPARATION The Company was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands on 15 October 2015 and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 6 July 2016. The Company's immediate and ultimate holding company is Ever Winning Investment Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI"). The ultimate controlling party of the Group is Mr. Lau Yu Leung (the "Ultimate Controlling Party"). The registered office of the Company is situated at PO Box 1350, Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal place of business is situated at 17/F., Excel Centre, 483A Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The principal activity of the Company is to act as an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in rendering of sea freight transportation and freight forwarding services in Hong Kong and in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES Statement of compliance The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). A summary of the principal accounting policies adopted by the Group in preparing the consolidated financial statements is set out below. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is the same as the functional currency of the Company, and rounded to the nearest thousands unless otherwise indicated. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the accounting policies adopted in the 2017 consolidated financial statements, except for the adoption of the new/ revised HKFRSs that are relevant to the Group and effective from the current year as set out below.

Adoption of new/revised HKFRSs

The Group has applied, for the first time, the following new/revised HKFRSs that are relevant to the Group.

HK(IFRIC)-Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

The Interpretation clarifies that, in determining the spot exchange rate to use on initial recognition of the related asset, expense or income (or part of it) on the derecognition of a non-monetary asset or non-monetary liability relating to advance consideration, the date of the transaction is the date on which an entity initially recognised the non-monetary asset or non-monetary liability arising from the advance consideration.

The adoption of the Interpretation does not have any significant impact on the consolidated financial statements.

HKFRS 9 Financial instruments

The following terms are used in the consolidated financial statements:

• FVPL: fair value through profit or loss.

• FVOCI: fair value through other comprehensive income.

• Designated FVOCI: equity instruments measured at FVOCI.

• Mandatory FVOCI: debt instruments measured at FVOCI.

HKFRS 9 replaces HKAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. It introduces new requirements for the classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities, impairment for financial assets and hedge accounting.

In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 9, comparative information has not been restated and the Group has applied HKFRS 9 retrospectively to financial instruments that existed at 1 January 2018 (i.e. the date of initial application), except as described below (if applicable):

(a)The following assessments are made on the basis of facts and circumstances that existed at the date of initial application:

(i) the determination of the business model within which a financial asset is held;

(ii) the designation of financial assets or financial liabilities at FVPL or, in case of financial assets, at Designated FVOCI; and

(iii) the de-designation of financial assets or financial liabilities at FVPL.

The above resulting classification shall be applied retrospectively.