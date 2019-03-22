Ever Harvest : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/22/2019 | 05:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EVER HARVEST GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ͑ᔮණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1549)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

336,962

345,004

Cost of services

(283,165)

(286,752)

Gross profit

53,797

58,252

Other income

5

3,231

5,829

Administrative and other operating expenses

(61,116)

(63,545)

Finance costs

6

(1,059)

(679)

Loss before tax

6

(5,147)

(143)

Income tax expenses

7

(83)

(1,018)

Loss for the year

(5,230)

(1,161)

Loss per share

HK cents

HK cents

Basic

9

(0.37)

(0.08)

Diluted

9

(0.37)

(0.08)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss for the year

(5,230) (1,161)Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Items that are reclassified or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange difference on consolidation Change in fair value of available-for-sale

(1,991) 2,746

financial assets - 649 Reclassification adjustment upon disposal of

available-for-sale financial assets - (649)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year

(1,991) 2,746

(7,221) 1,585

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10

88,592

92,010

Current assets

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

6,136

-

Trade and other receivables

11

51,710

59,553

Pledged bank deposits

795

792

Income tax recoverable

632

99

Bank balances and cash

73,035

86,521

132,308

146,965

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

66,417

73,604

Current portion of obligations under

finance leases

495

1,020

Income tax payable

7,768

6,971

Interest-bearing borrowings

13

33,141

35,363

107,821

116,958

Net current assets

24,487

30,007

Total assets less current liabilities

113,079

122,017

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

-

1,222

Non-current portion of

obligations under finance leases

-

495

-

1,717

NET ASSETS

113,079

120,300

Capital and reserves

Share capital

14,000

14,000

Reserves

99,079

106,300

TOTAL EQUITY

113,079

120,300

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Year ended 31 December 2018

  • 1. GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PREPARATION

    The Company was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands on 15 October 2015 and its shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 6 July 2016. The Company's immediate and ultimate holding company is Ever Winning Investment Company Limited, a company with limited liability incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI"). The ultimate controlling party of the Group is Mr. Lau Yu Leung (the "Ultimate Controlling Party"). The registered office of the Company is situated at PO Box 1350, Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. The Company's principal place of business is situated at 17/F., Excel Centre, 483A Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

    The principal activity of the Company is to act as an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in rendering of sea freight transportation and freight forwarding services in Hong Kong and in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

  • 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

    Statement of compliance

    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), which collective term includes all applicable individual HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The consolidated financial statements also comply with the applicable disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). A summary of the principal accounting policies adopted by the Group in preparing the consolidated financial statements is set out below.

    The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is the same as the functional currency of the Company, and rounded to the nearest thousands unless otherwise indicated.

    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the accounting policies adopted in the 2017 consolidated financial statements, except for the adoption of the new/ revised HKFRSs that are relevant to the Group and effective from the current year as set out below.

Adoption of new/revised HKFRSs

The Group has applied, for the first time, the following new/revised HKFRSs that are relevant to the Group.

HK(IFRIC)-Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

The Interpretation clarifies that, in determining the spot exchange rate to use on initial recognition of the related asset, expense or income (or part of it) on the derecognition of a non-monetary asset or non-monetary liability relating to advance consideration, the date of the transaction is the date on which an entity initially recognised the non-monetary asset or non-monetary liability arising from the advance consideration.

The adoption of the Interpretation does not have any significant impact on the consolidated financial statements.

HKFRS 9 Financial instruments

The following terms are used in the consolidated financial statements:

  • • FVPL: fair value through profit or loss.

  • • FVOCI: fair value through other comprehensive income.

  • • Designated FVOCI: equity instruments measured at FVOCI.

  • • Mandatory FVOCI: debt instruments measured at FVOCI.

HKFRS 9 replaces HKAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. It introduces new requirements for the classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities, impairment for financial assets and hedge accounting.

In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 9, comparative information has not been restated and the Group has applied HKFRS 9 retrospectively to financial instruments that existed at 1 January 2018 (i.e. the date of initial application), except as described below (if applicable):

(a)The following assessments are made on the basis of facts and circumstances that existed at the date of initial application:

  • (i) the determination of the business model within which a financial asset is held;

  • (ii) the designation of financial assets or financial liabilities at FVPL or, in case of financial assets, at Designated FVOCI; and

  • (iii) the de-designation of financial assets or financial liabilities at FVPL.

The above resulting classification shall be applied retrospectively.

Ever Harvest Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 09:24:02 UTC
