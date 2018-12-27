Log in
Ever Harvest : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - RENEWAL OF MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT

12/27/2018 | 11:50am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EVER HARVEST GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ͑ᔮණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1549)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - RENEWAL OF MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 December 2018 regarding the entering into of the Master Services Agreement 2019 between the Company and China-HK on 20 December 2018 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to supplement the following additional information in relation to the Master Services Agreement 2019:

  • (1) Determination of market price

    It was disclosed in the Announcement that the prices of the Provision of Barge Services in the Individual Agreement would be agreed upon with reference to the prevailing market prices of barge services. The market prices will be with reference to, among others, comparable scope of services, volume of services to be provided, size and type of containers and such other special circumstances, provided that the unit price offered by China-HK shall not be less favourable than that offered by the China-HK to its independent third party purchasers for purchase of barge services at comparable scope and volume.

  • (2) Procedures of getting quotation from third parties

    After entering into the Master Services Agreement 2019 but before entering into the Individual Agreements, the Company will obtain the prevailing market price chargeable and the basis thereof by at least two independent services providers for providing barge services which is identical to or similar with that provided or agreed to be provided under the Master Services Agreement 2019.

(3)Payment terms

Payments for the Provision of Barge Services by the China-HK will be settled by means of bank remittance or other agreed payment method(s) with one month credit term unless otherwise agreed.

By the order of the Board

Ever Harvest Group Holdings Limited

Lau Yu Leung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lau Yu Leung, Mr. Lau Tak Fung Wallace and Mr. Lau Tak Kee Henry; the non-executive Director of the Company is Madam Tong Hung Sum; the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lo Wan Sing Vincent, Mr. Lam Lo, Mr. Lee Ka Lun and Mr. Kam Leung Ming.

Disclaimer

Ever Harvest Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:49:02 UTC
