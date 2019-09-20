Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services : (I) COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 55% OF THE EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY; AND (II) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited

永 升 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1995)

(I) COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 55% OF THE EQUITY

INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY; AND

(II) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent in relation to the Completion as set out in the Circular were fulfilled and that Completion took place on 20 September 2019.

Upon Completion, the Group is interested in 55% equity interests in the Target Group (18% equity interests directly held by the Company and 37% equity interests indirectly held by the Company through Shanghai Yongsheng) and the Target Group became non-wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. The financial results of the Target Group are consolidated into the Group's financial statements.

FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Upon Completion, the Target Company entered into the Framework Agreement with Vendor II, Warrantor III and Jiazhao, pursuant to which the Target Company shall agree to provide to the Connected Group the Management Services for a term commencing from the date of the Framework Agreement to 31 December 2021.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As at the date of this announcement, Vendor II and Warrantor III, together with their respective associates directly and indirectly, hold 45% equity interests in the Target Company and Jiazhao is an associate of the ultimate beneficial owner of Vendor II. Accordingly, each of Vendor II, Warrantor III and Jiazhao is a connected person of the Company at subsidiary level under the Listing Rules.