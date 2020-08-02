Log in
Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services : INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

08/02/2020 | 06:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited

永 升 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1995)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the information currently available to the Company, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the Group and the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are expected to record an increase by more than 80% and 60%, respectively, as compared to that for the corresponding period in 2019.

This announcement is made by Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the information currently available to the Company, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the Group and the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are expected to record an increase by more than 80% and 60%, respectively, as compared to that for the corresponding

− 1 −

period in 2019 (the corresponding period in 2019: RMB90.5 million). Such increase was mainly attributable to (i) the increase in gross floor area of properties under management by the Group; (ii) the growth in revenue generated from community value-added services; and (iii) the financial effects brought by the consolidation of the financial results of Qingdao Yayuan Property Management Company Limited into the Group's financial statements.

As the Company is still in the process of preparing and finalizing the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Company's management team with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the information currently available to the Company, which have not been confirmed or reviewed by the auditors or the audit committee of the Company and may therefore be subject to changes.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should read the Company's interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2020 carefully, which is expected to be published before the end of August 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited

LIN Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. ZHOU Hongbin and Mr. ZHOU Di, the non-executive Director is Mr. LIN Feng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. MA Yongyi, Mr. WANG Peng and Mr. CHEUNG Wai Chung.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 10:06:14 UTC
