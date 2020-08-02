Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services : INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited

永 升 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1995)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the information currently available to the Company, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the Group and the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are expected to record an increase by more than 80% and 60%, respectively, as compared to that for the corresponding period in 2019.

This announcement is made by Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

