EverZinc Completes Add-on Acquisition of G.H. Chemicals Ltd.

OpenGate
Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that its
portfolio company, EverZinc, a European specialty zinc chemical
business, has acquired G.H. Chemicals Ltd., and Microzinc Inc.,
collectively referred to as “GHC”, a Canadian manufacturer and exporter
of French Process zinc oxide products. Terms of the transaction were not
disclosed.
GHC was established in 1974 and is based in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec.
Through its manufacturing facility, GHC produces four grades of French
Process zinc oxide used for pharmaceutical and food products, as well as
fertilizer and feed grades, and various grades for rubber compounding.
The business was acquired from Mr. Stephan Tabah and Mr. Philippe
Bailet. GHC has a seasoned team of professionals and a highly trained
employee base of 58 people serving a customer base of industrial,
pharmaceutical and agriculture customers.
“The acquisition of GHC is a transformational investment for EverZinc
that provides product and market expansion through world class
facilities in Quebec,” said Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s Founder and
CEO. “OpenGate’s strategy is to build both organic and inorganic growth
for the businesses in which we invest. Earlier this year OpenGate
launched OGx, a new digital optimization capability, to grow EverZinc
and now GHC. Through the investment in GHC, and the OGx platform, we are
confident that EverZinc’s global product offering will better serve its
customers.”
Vincent Dujardin, CEO of EverZinc, stated, “We are excited to welcome
GHC into the EverZinc portfolio and look forward to working together to
leverage our respective products, processes and better serve our
customer bases.”
Fabien Marcantetti, Managing Director in OpenGate’s Paris office, who
led the transaction, added, “We are incredibly proud of completing this
acquisition as the business provides many accretive aspects to EverZinc.
Stephan and Philippe have driven advancements in the business and we are
looking forward to working with them in the many months ahead.”
Julien Lagreze, Partner at OpenGate Capital, also commented, “The GHC
transaction represents OpenGate’s second add-on acquisition which we
believe further strengthens the investments acquired in our first
institutional fund. I am very pleased that this is another milestone
achieved within OpenGate’s investment strategy.”
OpenGate has completed two add-on investments including G.H. Chemicals
and Aico S.P.A, an Italian manufacturer of home heating products, an
add-on to Jøtul Group, acquired in March of 2018.
About OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the
acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through
operational improvements, innovation and growth. Established in 2005,
OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a
European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the
critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale
successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and
fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including
corporate carve-outs, management buy-outs, special situations and
transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To
learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.
About EverZinc
EverZinc is a global leader in the production of zinc materials with
four product lines: fine zinc powders, zinc oxide, ultra-fine zinc
powder and zinc powders for batteries. Industrial operations are in
Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, China and Malaysia. Close to 175,000
tons of materials are produced from 8 facilities to serve our global
customer base. EverZinc products are used in a wide variety of
applications including anti-corrosion paints, tires, pharma/chemicals,
ceramics and glass, sunscreen, alkaline batteries and other products.
