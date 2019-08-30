Log in
Everest Clinical Research : Receives $100,000 Investment from Canadian Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

08/30/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

The Honourable Mary Ng, Canadian Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, announced in August an investment of up to $100,000 in Everest Clinical Research (“Everest”) through the Women Entrepreneurship Fund.

This investment will help Everest develop a new data analytics and visualization dashboard application. This will offer more cost and time-effective management of large data sets from clinical research trial sites. The project will allow Everest to expand its market share and create additional positions.

Everest Clinical Research is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) providing a broad range of expertise-based clinical research services to worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. We serve some of the best-known companies and work with many of the most advanced drugs, biologics, and medical devices in development today.

Everest has been an independent CRO since 2004 with a strong foundation as a statistical and data management center of excellence. Building on this foundation, Everest has successfully developed and established itself as a full-service CRO. With headquarters located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a second office in Little Falls, New Jersey, USA and a third office in Shanghai, China, Everest is known in the industry for its high quality deliverables, superior customer service, and flexibility in meeting clients’ needs. A dynamic organization with an entrepreneurial origin, Everest continues to experience exceptional growth and great success.

Jin Dai, Senior Director of Business Operations and Planning stated, it is interesting to reflect upon how Irene Zhang, our Founder and CEO, both a woman and immigrant, was able to excel in her role within large pharmaceutical corporations, and build and grow Everest over the past 15 years to where we are today. With over 250 staff, excelling in the industry as leaders in clinical research, Everest is a very fast growing CRO and we are proud not only of our highly specialized role in advancing drug and medical devices research to better people lives, but also because we are woman-owned, and are currently employing over 62% women across our organization.

Irene Zhang President/CEO stated, Using our strong horsepower in statistics and data science, clinical research execution know-how, and software engineering, we hope to enhance our existing core offerings with the integrated clinical data dashboard asset to present insights to our teams and clients to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials.

Everest’s core business puts us in a unique position by designing and developing an analytics engine with Everest designed algorithms to reveal insights, risks, recommendations that will be very valuable to our clients.

One of our ongoing corporate goals within Everest is to develop innovative solutions to support clinical research – this funding investment directly supports one of the most important projects we are embarking upon, in the innovation space.


© Business Wire 2019
