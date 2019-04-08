Everest Group Names Capgemini a Leader in Life & Pensions Digital Services

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a Leader for Life & Pensions (L&P) insurance digital services in Everest Group’s inaugural L&P Digital Services PEAK MatrixTM1. Capgemini was acknowledged for its ability to gain global insights through its consulting heritage along with its robust digital services, and partnerships with core product vendors.

“The L&P insurance sector in the last 12-18 months can be characterized by a massive shift from applying digital levers at the peripheries to reimagining business and operating models by deploying digital technologies such as analytics, API-based integration, cloud, machine learning, and RPA. Although cost containment and efficiency gains are still on the top of their strategic agendas, significant investments are now pouring in to create a frictionless experience for end-customers,” said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Robust capabilities across multiple digital technology stacks, wide partnership ecosystem comprising strategic alliances with domain and technology-centric niche vendors, and established credentials to support L&P insurers with consulting-led problem-solving approach to serve unique client requirements, has helped Capgemini position as a Leader on the inaugural Everest Group L&P Insurance Digital Services PEAK MatrixTM.”

According to Shane Cassidy, Managing Director for Insurance at Capgemini, “Making an impact in L&P is all about digital transformation through the right technologies implemented with vision and innovation. Everest Group’s recognition of our strength in L&P confirms that our collaborative approach with clients and alliance partners is the correct way to digitally transform and bring value.”

This report analyzed the capabilities of 19 service providers through an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment based on their absolute market success and delivery capability. The full report, Life & Pensions (L&P) Insurance Digital Services PEAK MatrixTM 2019 – Leapfrogging the Digital Transformation Stage, is available on the Everest Group website.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: market impact measured by the market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision & capability measured by vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190407005018/en/