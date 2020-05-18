Log in
Everest Group names Capgemini Leader and Star Performer of the year in Insurance

05/18/2020 | 11:41am EDT

Capgemini announced that it has been named both Leader and Star Performer in insurance at the Everest Group IT Service Provider of the YearTM awards. Throughout 2019, Everest Group published 26 PEAK MatrixTM1 assessments. They form the basis for determining the recipients of its Service Provider of the Year awards. This year, Capgemini has the double distinction of being both Leader and Star Performer of the Year in Insurance due to stellar performance. It is the second consecutive year that Capgemini has earned the Star Performer of Year status for insurance.

“Enterprises are gearing up to drive improved business agility, stakeholder experience, and efficiency in managing their complex technology landscapes and global sourcing footprints at the same time that they are facing a significant demand-supply gap for next-generation IT skills. Everest Group’s 2020 IT Service Provider of the Year awards recognize service providers that are successfully aligning their services portfolios to capitalize on this evolving enterprise IT demand and demonstrate consistent top performance across the 26 IT services PEAK Matrix evaluations published in 2019,” said Ronak Doshi, Vice President, Everest Group. “Capgemini’s performance as a Leader of the Year for Insurance and as a Star Performer of the Year for Insurance reflects the momentum it has generated in its growth journey and consistent improvement in delivery capabilities.”

“As the world bands together to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is a welcome reprieve to acknowledge these honors that Everest Group placed upon us. Although it only has been a short time since we earned them, the world has changed dramatically. This crisis has undoubtedly heightened the urgency for insurers to provide immersive, innovative customer experiences. Technology is more critical than ever to connect customers with their insurers and to do it in a way that builds trust through superior digital capabilities,” said Shane Cassidy, Managing Director, Insurance, Capgemini’s Financial Services.

Data from 108 service providers was covered in Everest Group’s 26 PEAK Matrix assessments in 2019 to determine the recipients of the PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year awards, which is in its fifth year.

The full report, IT Service Provider of the Year, is available on the Everest Group website.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: market impact measured by the market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision & capability measured by vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.


© Business Wire 2020
